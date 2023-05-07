By Rick Nelson
There are several different types of zoysia grass, so it is important to choose the one that is best suited for our climate and soil type.
The common varieties include Meyer, Emerald and El Toro. When choosing a variety, consider factors such as our local climate (zoysia grass does not do well in cold winters), shade tolerance (some varieties are more tolerant than others) and drought resistance (zoysia needs regular watering).
The three most readily available varieties are:
• Meyers is the most versatile variety of zoysia and is widely used in lawns throughout the country. It grows well in both sunny and shady conditions, has good drought resistance and will tolerate a wide range of soil types.
• Emerald is a darker green than Meyer but still has good shade tolerance and drought resistance. It does best in warmer climates with mild winters.
• El Toro also is known as carpet-grass due to its low, dense growth habit. It has excellent shade tolerance and drought resistance, making it an ideal choice for areas that do not receive much direct sunlight or get a lot of rain but is challenged by average winter.
Sandy soil is well-drained and is ideal for zoysia. It is easy to work with and can hold just enough moisture without becoming overly wet. Clay soil has better water retention than sandy soil but still drains well enough for zoysia grass. It’s important to loosen the clay before planting by incorporating organic matter, such as compost or peat moss, into the top 6 inches of the soil. Before you plant your zoysia grass, it is important to prepare the area properly. First, remove any weeds or debris from the site and make sure the area is level. If you are planting on an existing lawn, remove old turfgrass with a sod cutter or control with herbicide. If it is a new lawn, mark out the area and use a rototiller to loosen up the soil.
One may need to add in some soil amendments, such as compost or peat moss, to adjust the pH levels and improve drainage if needed. To prepare the soil for planting zoysia grass, first test the pH level and adjust if needed (ideally 6.0 to 7.0). Then, loosen the soil with a shovel or tiller so that it drains well and provides good air circulation for root growth. Finally, mix in organic matter such as compost or peat moss at a rate of 10% to help retain moisture and reduce thatch buildup over time. Mowing regularly and aerating annually also can help keep thatch levels low.
Using plugs or sod would be the preferred method. Water the prepared area before planting so that it is damp but not soaking wet. Then place plugs 6-12 inches apart in rows across the lawn or unroll the sod in strips and press it firmly into the ground. Water thoroughly after planting, making sure to keep the soil moist for several weeks as the roots of your zoysia grass establish themselves. No matter which method used, be sure to mow your grass regularly (about once a week) once it has reached 3 inches tall. This will help promote healthy growth and create an even-looking lawn. One also should fertilize zoysia twice a year — once during spring and again in late summer — to keep it looking its best. Use a slow-release fertilizer and apply according to package instructions.
Zoysia can tolerate drought, but it needs approximately 1 inch of water per week during the growing season in order to stay healthy. Water zoysia deeply and infrequently rather than shallowly and often. If rain does not provide enough water for your lawn, supplement it with a sprinkler system or hose attachment on a timer preferably.
Weeds can invade your zoysia if left unchecked. Spot treat any weeds that appear with an appropriate herbicide or use a pre-emergent herbicide.
With proper care and maintenance, zoysia can thrive for years. With its tolerance for drought and heat, it is an ideal choice for warm climates and low maintenance. Cold tolerance will be the challenge.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
