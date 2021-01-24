I always tell myself that if I had any bit of foresight, I would have saved up money to be an astrophotographer.
It's just amazing what sort of photos you can get with the proper equipment. Given enough time and patience — and money — the dark night sky explodes with the color of red and blue nebulae, faraway galaxies, and even our own comes more into focus.
But there's still some spectacular shots you just can't get from home.
If someone asked me, "What is the most famous astronomy photograph ever taken?" I would probably quickly answer: Voyager 1's Pale Blue Dot.
The incredible photo of Earth, taken by one of our early spacecraft, was taken from a distance of 3.7 billion miles from the sun.
The photo was so spectacular that it inspired author Carl Sagan to write about it. That passage can be found at planetary.org/world/pale-blue-dot.
Read the words written by Sagan as you look at the photo. It sure makes our squabbles seem insignificant in the grand scheme of things, doesn't it?
There is one other photo that, for me, comes close to the Pale Blue Dot.
On July 19, 2013, NASA's Cassini spacecraft snapped an incredible photograph of Earth as seen from Saturn. Even at this distance of 898 million miles away, Earth is merely yet another cosmic gem in the vastness of space. Actually, the blue point of light you are seeing in the photo is both the Earth and the Moon. They are pretty close together, so they appear as roughly one point of light.
I can only imagine journeying to another star, watching as Earth goes from this incredible oasis in space to tiny point of light, to nothing, altogether.
Our homeworld, just one tiny part of the cosmos.
Joe Malan is presentation editor and astronomy writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.
