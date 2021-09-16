I love historical fiction, especially if it’s based on actual people from history. I remember when I came across Syrie James’ “The Secret Diaries of Charlotte Bronte,” a historical fiction novel based on Bronte’s life. It mixes in a lot of historical facts but it’s told in a fictional world. So began my interest in reading anything by — or about — the Brontes.
For those interested, the library has the book and audiobook available on Hoopla. James also has a similar novel based on Jane Austen.
Recently, I also read an article about new discovered writings by Charlotte Bronte and — much to my literature-loving heart — it included rare letters written by the rather private Emily. While I’ll never get to see them in person, a part of me rejoices that a little piece of history is out there somewhere that people get to see and enjoy.
Which got me thinking about a piece of history that’s located right here at the Enid Public Library! And right in time for the Cherokee Strip Celebration, too.
You may have noticed a glassed-in room located on the second floor of the library. On September 17, 2016, the Public Library of Enid & Garfield County and author Marquis James were recognized as a National Literary Landmark. The dedication of the newly remodeled Marquis James Room honored the author and became Oklahoma’s 12th Literary Landmark.
For those of you not familiar with Marquis James, he was a two-time Pulitzer Prize winning author. He was also a journalist. James was born in Missouri in 1891, but he grew up in the Enid area when his father, Houstin James, claimed a piece of land during the 1893 Land Run.
The Marquis James Room features artifacts and writings related to Marquis James, including two manuscripts donated to the library by James himself. One, an original manuscript of James’ Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Raven: A Biography of Sam Houston,” as well as the original manuscript of “The Cherokee Strip: A Tale of an Oklahoma Boyhood.”
Other items include books from James’ personal library, a portrait of Marquis James, a walking cane carved from Boggy Creek wood, as well as a few pages from James’ boyhood diary.
If you’re interested in history, the Marquis James Room is also a great place to explore Enid directories, clippings from Oklahoma newspapers, and old yearbooks (Did you know Marquis James helped found Enid High’s yearbook, The Quill?)
Those interested in old newspapers can also explore the library’s microfilm. The orange cabinets outside the Marquis James Room hold microfilm from the earliest editions of Enid newspapers dating back to Enid’s first days. There are also newly installed tables with plugins for laptops making it a perfect place to spend an afternoon.
So if you’re downtown for the celebration, remember to stop by and explore. You’ll never know what you’ll find at the library, but pieces of history are sure to be found!
Malan is communications specialist for Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
