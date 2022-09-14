If there is anything recent superhero movies have taught us, it's that it takes a big team to get the job done. Whether you’re watching a Marvel movie with Ironman, Captain America, Black Panther, Spider-man or Thor or you’re a DC fan rooting for Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman, we get pulled into the epic stories where everyone teams up to save the world.
In Enid, this week I saw lots of superheroes. Some were in costume, but some were the heads of our 14 partner agencies, corporate leaders, volunteers and community members dedicated to making Northwest Oklahoma the best it can be.
Our public campaign kickoff is always a fun and poignant event for all of us who are Living United. It’s setting the stage for a season of giving. It’s ensuring that thousands of people get access to food, healthcare, shelter and all kinds of outreached helping hands. I’m always amazed at how our community comes together.
We are a community of superheroes. While we might not fly through the air or wield massive hammers, many of us change lives, enrich lives and save lives daily. And many folks here do it quietly and humbly.
To all of the superheroes, I want you to know that you’re a team that is truly saving the world.
This fall, I welcome our community to continue helping us to Live United through those everyday superhero moments. The opening of doors, helping a stranger up the stairs, those extra end-of-season tomatoes you hand out … those all add up to superhero moments. And your gifts to the United Way, through time, talent or treasure, help our partners engage in the life-changing work that makes Northwest Oklahoma so special.
Thank you for being a superhero! Don’t forget that we will celebrate our Day of Kindness this November, but I also know that every single day is one of kindness in our community.
Schiedel is CEO and executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
