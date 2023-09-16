My name is Max C. Nelson. I was born in Enid, Oklahoma, on Feb. 27, 1928. If you’ll do the math, you’ll see that at the time of this writing I am 95 years old.
I have a pretty good idea that I’m one of the very few grandchildren of any person who made the run into the Cherokee Outlet on Sept. 16, 1893. I’ll bet I’m probably the only grandchild left who had two grandfathers and one grandmother make the run and claim 160 acres in 1893.
My father was born in 1901 on the claim that his father made. His name was Clyde C. Nelson. My grandfather was Henry C. Nelson. He did make the run and claim the home place there a mile north and a half mile west of the Carrier cemetery. Let’s talk about him and give some details about the run itself.
The reason for the run on Sept. 16, 1893, was people needed a way to make a living. The only good way to make a living, especially in the West in those days was either cattle ranching or farming. Farming would take care of a family. There were many people out of a job because of the big depression in 1893. A lot of people needed money, needed a way to make a living. So the federal government made a deal with the Cherokee Indian tribe. They had been granted the 6½ million acres in the Cherokee Nation in far northwest territory in what is now Oklahoma. They had been leasing this to cattlemen for grazing.
The federal government went in and surveyed the property and cut it up into sections and quarter sections. A quarter section was 160 acres, and this would be the amount of property that you would could claim, if you got there first.
The last big dispersal of property was the Cherokee Outlet in 1893, so people became real interested and a lot of them wanted to get that free land. About 100,000 people made the run, and all that happened in one afternoon. There were about 40,000 homesteads available to claim.
Henry C. Nelson was born in Illinois, and his family brought him and all the children down to a big ranch in southwestern Kansas. My great-grandfather, William C. Nelson, had been hired as a foreman. When the boys got old enough, he put them to work as cowboys on that ranch.
When when Land Run of 1893 announcement came out that there would be free land available, the Nelson family took notice and decided to try to get claims just across the Kansas line in the Cherokee Outlet. You had to go to one of the four land offices and make arrangements to pay your filing fee. The filing fee was $14, which in today’s money would be a little over $340. Very few people had that much money to pay all at once, so almost all of them paid it out over time, and they could not actually get ownership of the homestead until they paid it off, sometimes as late as 10 years later.
The Nelsons rode down from Kansas to the farthest place they could make the run, as they want to check the land to see what would be the best farming land. They decided the northwest area of the Enid township would be the best land for homestead.
They went down to the southern border of the Outlet and camped out with a lot of other people getting ready to make the run. Somebody turned my great-grandfather’s horse out the night before and it got into some green plants, probably corn, and ate too much and got sick. He couldn’t make the run.
When the morning of Sept. 16 came everybody lined up at the border. The Army had been sent in all over the Outlet to keep order and try to keep people from getting into the Outlet beforehand. No one really knows how many people did slip in, and after they knew that the run was on at noon they came out of hiding to claim the best land. So when the Army captain shot his pistol at noon on Sept. 16, the race was on.
A lot of people made a bid to get anything they could as soon as they could. But the Nelson family knew that was not in their plans. They started off on an easy lope, heading north because then they were going up to what was later going to become Garfield County, and they slowly outran everybody so that when they got up there toward Kansas they were pretty much by themselves.
They came in and staked out property northwest of Enid. My grandfather staked a claim a mile north and a half-mile west of what is now the Carrier cemetery. His younger brother made the run but couldn’t stake a claim because he was under 21 years of age. There were a lot of men who claimed property to make a quick buck with a quick sale. This was in some ways good because it allowed the Nelson families to buy additional property. It was known you really couldn’t make a living in the dry land farming country on 160 acres. My grandfather bought two more quarters. The other great-uncle, John Nelson, claimed property north of Helena, Oklahoma. He was a successful farmer and also set up a hardware store and became the John Deere farm equipment dealer in that area.
My grandfather was a shaker and doer in the Carrier community. He served on the board of the school, grain elevator and the church.
He lived on that farm he had claimed until he drowned. He and some other men from the church went up to the Salt Fork River north of the Carrier to catch fish for a fish fry at the church. Nobody knows what happened. He may have stepped in a hole or had a heart attack, but he later was found drowned.
My father, Claide, was the younger son of Pansie and Henry Nelson. He was helping his father do the farming. He took over management of the farm for his widowed mother. In general, a lot of farm land was owned by widows.
Now let’s move on to my other grandfather, John Cooper, who made the run and staked a place straight south of what later became Garber, Oklahoma. He went into the town and bought supplies, came back out to his claim and was met by men who told him under no uncertain terms that he could be either dead or gone. They didn’t care either way. And being a prudent man he left. He was one of those people who were claim-jumped. Nobody knows how many of the 40,000 homesteads that had been claimed were jumped.
Now let’s move to my grandmother. She was a single school teacher and wanted a place of her own. She made the run driving a horse and buggy. She knew her chances were slim, but by moving up north, she might find a homestead. Of course, everybody ran ahead of her, and she saw her chances of claiming dwindling, but she maintained hope of finding one as far north as she could get. Well, it might have worked except that riders ahead set off the prairie grass, which was dry in September, and she she came up against a line of fire. Now a man on horse could outrun it or go around the ends of it or find a way through, but with a horse and buggy she wasn’t able to do that. She could have been killed, but she was able to find a dry creek bed and drove down in so the fire went over. By the time it cooled off enough to come up out of there it was late in the afternoon and everything had been claimed, but she kept driving around trying to see if she could find something and happened to find a 16-year-old boy from her school who had made the run and claimed a quarter. Well this was illegal, of course. You had to be 21 to make that run. Evidently the father had made arrangements to pay the filing fee, and why he didn’t make the run I don’t know. Maybe he wasn’t physically able. Who knows? But anyway the boy said that he’d been waiting for his father to catch up with him. His father hadn’t shown up and he became frightened. He couldn’t leave in the dark, but first thing in the morning he left. This made the claim available to my grandmother.
Eventually, she and John Cooper got together and got married. John Cooper and Elizabeth Davis had three girls and a boy on that farm. One of the girls was my mother, Francis Cooper, so that’s how I’m probably the only grandchild living who had two grandfathers and a grandmother claim property in the Land Run of 1893.
So that’s pretty much the story of the Nelson family and the Cooper family from Garfield County. My family and I moved around a little bit after my father and mother married. My folks bought a house in Carrier just before I entered the third grade. I stayed in Carrier schools until I graduated in 1946. I was very proud to say that I was president of the senior class — all 11 of us.
That’s a part of the story of the Cherokee Strip, and there’s there’s a lot more very interesting information to be found. The best place to find that is at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid, Oklahoma. This was started by the Sons & Daughters of the Pioneers of the Cherokee Strip, of which I was a member. It has been improved and expanded over the years and taken over by the state of Oklahoma.
If you’ve never been there or haven’t been there lately, I recommend that you round up the family and spend several hours there. It’s a great way to find out about the history of Enid, Garfield County and Northwest Oklahoma. I’m done. I want to particularly thank Aaron Preston, who’s the archivist at that museum, for filling me in on things I didn’t know and straightening me out on details.
