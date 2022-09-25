By Judy Huhman
Now is the time to begin planning for an early spring garden with bulbs.
When the last of the spring snow still is covering our garden beds, we can look forward to daffodils, alliums, hyacinths and tulips announcing spring. Now is the time to make that happen.
Spring bulbs should be planted no later than Nov. 1 in this part of Oklahoma, based on the first average freeze. Dig holes in well-drained soil, using a trowel.
Many trowels have markings to measure the depth of the hole. Plant the bulbs three times the height of the bulb with the hairy roots at the bottom.
The roots should firmly touch the soil so water will not pool beneath the bulb, causing it to rot.
If planting in a trench, consider a light sprinkling of pea gravel in the bottom to increase drainage.
Planting allium bulbs can create a striking centerpiece in a sunny or partially shaded garden with good drainage. The blooms can vary from the size of a tennis ball to that of a volleyball and will sit on leafless stems from 6 inches to 5 feet tall.
Most alliums will contain some shades of purple in the ball of the flowers. For the best centerpiece affect, plant the allium bulbs in odd number groupings.
If you plant daffodils, Summer Snowflakes are a good pairing. They need the snow to encourage their blooming.
The hyacinth is a good choice for the spring garden, for it not only brings color but has a sweet fragrance. The hyacinth will grow to 12 inches tall in full sun or partial shade.
If you are looking for a bulb for mass planting, the Lily-of-the-Nile grows in clusters of white, blue or purple. They should be planted at the depth of 2 inches and 4 inches apart in well drained soil. Once established, they do well in drought.
We have dogs who like to “help” in the garden and will dig up newly planted bulbs. I have learned to cover the soil on top of the bulbs with a piece of chicken wire, tightly tacked down on each side with a metal pin and cover it with a small amount of additional soil. It may not stop the digging, but it will slow down a “gardening dog.”
After the flowers of the tulip, hyacinth and Summer Snow emerge above the soil line, you can intersperse them with pansies, violas and other spring annuals.
Should you choose to plant layers of bulbs (based on their size) in a container, do not plant any annuals on top. I know from experience the bulbs will not grow because they won’t get the needed sunlight.
You may cut the flowers, create a bouquet to brighten your home or to give as gift. When cutting the flowers, do not remove any of the remaining leaves attached to the main plant as they will gather and store energy for the following year. They will disappear on their own.
Huhman is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
