Ever wonder why someone would start a food truck amid a pandemic? Well, that is exactly what El Monchis’ owner Ruby Cortes did in the summer of 2020, as she started the pursuit of her dream.
While the truck is now known for its birria tacos and pizzadilla, it didn’t start that way. Instead, the truck originally sold sno-cones.
“As we moved forward, we started to cook more and got more equipment to cook,” she said. “It was not planned to have it open in the pandemic, we actually bought the truck in 2019 and we got it fixed so it took us a little while to get it done.”
Cortes’ love of cooking is the reason she transitioned from sno-cones to hot foods.
On first bite, the birria tacos are crispy after being grilled on the flat top. The cheese explodes out of the shell along with the flavor of the birria meat, traditionally made of goat. The onions and cilantro provide another flavor in the second bite.
The highlight of the signature offering at El Monchis comes with the broth served on the side. Once the tacos are dipped in the broth, the meat comes alive with flavors of cumin, garlic, chili pepper and bay leaf.
The broth also serves as a soup once the tacos are finished, if there is any left.
Cortes learned how to cook birria, now a Tik-Tok sensation, by studying different regions of Mexico.
“I had never done birria tacos,” Cortes said. “I started looking through a book on how to make it with recipes from all over Mexico. I combined a few recipes and made it at home and it was a hit. Nobody in Enid has it, so I started to do it out of the truck.”
The idea for the pizzadilla came on a trip to California to visit family in Cortes’ hometown.
“I actually was going to eat the birria tacos at a restaurant,” she said. “They had something like what we do, but it was flat with cheese and birria. We have two layers so I made it my own.”
You can find the El Monchis truck at local events from weddings to First Fridays and celebrations all over the area.
The future goals for Cortes hopefully are to open another food truck, but her dream is to have a brick-and-mortar location of her own. She is assisted by her family.
Becker, Enid News & Eagle sports editor who has an associate’s degree in culinary arts from Culinary Institute of Virginia, will write regular columns on local restaurants. He can be reached at rbecker@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.