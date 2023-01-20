By Twila Doucet
Long Term Care Authority
The new year brings a fresh start. For many people, that means setting new goals.
Now is the perfect time to put yourself back on the priority list so you can get the self-care you need and deserve. It’s natural for caregivers to put themselves last, but this subconscious habit is harmful to health — the consequences of unchecked caregiver stress are serious. Studies show that it can cause serious chronic illness and higher rates of early death. Ongoing stress also negatively affects mood, relationships and overall well-being.
Here are some suggestions that are meant to inspire creative thinking to help you find solutions that will give you time to rest and recharge. As the saying goes, “You can’t pour from an empty cup.” The more your own needs are met, the better caregiver you can be to your loved one.
• Get help so you’re not doing everything by yourself. Ask family or friends to help with your loved one — whether it’s hands-on care, providing companionship, managing finances, doing research, running errands, doing chores, etc.
• Take time for yourself every day. Take micro breaks throughout the day — it’s an effective way to reduce stress when you’re short on time. Do a two-minute meditation, breathing exercise or calming exercise. Relax your body and get some fresh air with a casual stroll around the block. Connect with friends — through phone calls, video chats, coffee or a meal. Do something (anything) just for you.
• Schedule regular breaks. Get someone to sit with your loved one while you go out or take a nap. Hire an in-home caregiver for a few hours each week. Convince family members to take over on a regular basis. Use local respite care programs.
• Stop wishful thinking. In caregiving, it’s important to manage your emotional energy as well as your time. Wishing or hoping that something will change even though you’ve seen the same outcome time after time is a drain on that energy. Unfortunately, their dementia won’t get better no matter how many times you repeat it they still won’t remember it. But accepting the way things are allows you to use your valuable emotional energy on positive things rather than repeatedly wishing for something and then getting frustrated when it doesn’t happen.
We are here to help you with information and resources. Contact Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator, at LTCA of Enid AAA, 202 W. Broadway, (580) 234-7475 or tdoucet@ltcaenid.org.
Doucet is caregiver coordinator at LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging.
