The past few months, the library has welcomed new learning opportunities online. The library is also bringing in a few other changes and updates. Here’s the lowdown on what’s happening at the library!
New carpet
Next week, the library will be receiving new carpet in sections of the library. This year, it’s throughout the second floor. That includes the library’s meeting rooms, the Marquis James Room, and the adult non-fiction area. In the next year or two, carpet will also be installed throughout the first floor.
What does this mean? As staff will be shifting books and shelving units, the library will remain closed from Monday, Aug. 29, through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Community members may still access Wi-Fi on the library lawn and parking lot, pick up reserves through curbside delivery, or contact a librarian to answer questions during our normal business hours. Get more information on our website at: https://enid.okpls.org/library-building-closing-for-remodel/.
New hours
Beginning after Labor Day, the library will have new (extended hours) during the week. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, community members may visit the library Monday-Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will remain closed on Sundays.
New book recommendation resource
Have you heard of NoveList? It’s a learning resource full of expert recommendations, book lists and more. The library is excited to welcome this new online resource! All readers can find book recommendations using NoveList Plus. This includes recommendations by genre, read-alikes (and listen-alikes!) A book chat feature will also allow you to chat with NoveList experts. Young readers looking for recommendations can find lists featuring read-alikes, reading levels and story elements using NoveList K-8 Plus.
Anyone accessing NoveList in-library will be able to get online instantly. Those accessing from home will need to enter ENID followed by their 6-digit library card number (ex: ENID222222). Get started online: https://enid.okpls.org/book-recommendations/.
Live tutoring for homework & career help
Another great new addition to our online learning is Brainfuse! Thanks to a statewide contract from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, the library now offers:
• HelpNow for homework help and paper writing feedback.
• JobNow for career assistance, resume help and more.
• VetNow for military benefit assistance and job help.
Access by creating a free account on Brainfuse. Get started at https://enid.okpls.org/brainfuse/.
New language learning
This last one was the library’s oldest, newest resource. Anyone interested in learning a new language, or learning key words and phrases, may access Transparent Language Online. There are over 110+ languages to learn! There’s also KidSpeak for children ages kindergarten through second grade. Fun illustrations and animations will help kids learn Spanish, English, French, Italian and Mandarin Chinese.
All of these new online resources are open 24/7. Need help? Remember to ask your friendly neighborhood librarian.
Happy learning!
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.