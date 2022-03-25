I hate the “Transformers” movies. Fun fact: my husband is usually the one who lays out my column in the paper. I guarantee you he saw that line and laughed because of how true it is for me. And it’s all because of one character — the Lecture Bot.
Now, I know those who have seen the movie are like, “Michaelene, there’s no Lecture Bot in this movie.” Or maybe you know exactly who I’m talking about. Optimus Prime. This particular Transformer likes to go on long tangents that tell us the moral of the story.
I don’t want to be told the story — I want to experience it. (Which reminds me of my eighth-grade teacher who encouraged me to pursue creative writing rather than English studies. I owe that teacher a lot!)
The Lecture Bot always reminds me of the days when I was assigned reading in school. Which brings me to a confession. I haven’t read many classics. Or if I have, I really don’t remember them. I had to read them; therefore, I didn’t want to read them.
Which brings me to another teacher I owe a lot to. My ninth-grade English teacher, Mr. Rice.
One day, he opened a cabinet in the back of the classroom revealing stacks of classic novels. He told us to pick a classic, any classic. Our choice. I read (surprise, surprise) “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen for the first time.
I was student one of two who chose it, and student one of one who enjoyed it (Ha!). But that was OK! It cemented my love in reading … and eventually, of reading romance.
So, I was pretty thrilled when Francie, the library’s new programming assistant, brought up starting a romance novel book club. Romance novels spark joy for me, and bringing like-minded readers together is great!
The Shameless Book Club is for adults ages 18 and up and features mainly contemporary romance novels with a spicier heat level. The book club meets the first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m., beginning April 21.
Need more information? Check out the Shameless Book Club webpage on the library’s website at enid.okpls.org/shameless-book-club. You’ll find that month’s current read, chili pepper ratings, a Goodreads rating and any other content warnings that readers should be aware of.
The first book is Emily Henry’s “Beach Read,” and books are available for checkout at the first-floor service desk. Whether you’re new to romance or a well-established romance reader, we hope you join us! And be sure to check out the other book clubs available at the library each month.
This past Monday, the library posted a tweet from Jarret Lerner on the Facebook page. In it, Elise Gravel illustrates Lerner’s tweet that reads, “How to become a reader: 1) Enjoy reading. 2) That’s it. That’s all there is to it.”
I hope you find something that sparks your joy in reading this week — and every one after!
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
