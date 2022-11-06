We’re in the final stretch market watchers — of 2022 that is.
And don’t forget to enjoy that extra hour of sleep by setting your clocks back this Saturday night. This could be the last time if Congress gets its way.
Rain does indeed make grain. It also improves the mental health of our farming community. Nothing excites producers more than a gentle soaking rain at planting and after a prolonged drought.
It was another volatile week in grain prices that ended the week with some stability despite improved weather going into the weekend. We’re talking specifically about the meaningful Friday rains that finally fell in the Southern Plains for the winter wheat crop. While areas in the central and east received 1.0-2.5 inches, many areas in the western wheat belt only received tenths and remain unusually dry.
Weekly condition ratings likely will see some improvement in Monday afternoon’s release but still should be historically low as soil moisture is just beginning the process of recuperation.
The first ratings this past Monday reported the lowest ever wheat ratings going back to 1986 at 28% good to excellent versus 41% expected and 45% last year. I believe this 13% miss in G/E ratings was reason for support at week’s end as the dust settled on the Black Sea headlines. With each week, the charts seem to get wilder.
Russia’s announcement last Saturday that it would pull out of the Black Sea grain export corridor sent wheat markets gapping higher to start the week. Then, in an about-face, the markets returned to the prior week levels filling the gap on Chicago charts Wednesday and KC charts Thursday as Russia’s Defense Ministry unexpectedly returned to the grain deal mid-week quite dismissive that it ever left. Though not widely publicized, Putin did allude to the fact that Russia may again pull out of the grain deal if their demands are not met. This alone should keep some risk premium in the wheat market and, in my opinion, make wheat contracts one of the wild card trades over the next couple months. Russia says they will make the final decision on renewal by Nov. 18. December grain options expire Nov. 25. I think we will see more Russian rhetoric between now and Thanksgiving.
The Federal Reserve made the expected move of raising rates by another 75 basis points this week. The Fed Funds rate is now 4% as compared to 0.25% at this time last year. The Fed has called for another 0.50% increase before the end of the year, but strong October jobs data released Friday points to the increase being that if not more.
The energy market has been just as volatile and indeed “exciting” to trade. Just as with equities, good news on the economy can be bad news in terms of interest rate expectations, but then turns back to good news from traders. We saw that this week in the movements of the Dow, S&P and crude oil. The G7 coalition fixed prices on Russian oil exports late in the week after which oil futures surged. It is difficult for me to understand how price caps of any sort help to moderate or control prices when it really comes down to it. I think such price caps will backfire as we’ve seen throughout history as well as in recent rhetoric.
Over the years of trading commodities, I have never seen a time when commodity markets are so volatile. This indeed can be frustrating, but also is a time to get positioned to trade the daily volatility. We are getting more calls lately at investors diversifying their stock portfolio to the commodity and equity indices we trade, whereby we can be short as well as long. We trade ags, energy, metals, currency and equity indices. The next five years, if not more, will see a process of unwinding historic and unprecedented quantitative expansion. The commodity trade and volatility will be a 5- to 10-year trade at a minimum, and the volatility is likely here to stay with a greater number of active retail participants and overall liquidity in the markets.
The U.S. midterm elections are next Tuesday, which is sure to bring additional volatility to markets.
The Brazil presidential election this past weekend in which leftist past President de Silva was again elected brought some upside momentum to the bean market. Brazil’s soybean planting progress is behind last year, but ahead of the five-year average. Should weather conditions normalize there, we could see more beans on the global market mid-next year. However, there growing concern about the U.S. crop and river conditions at present, which are limiting the supply of beans to ship now. Such situation, along with the weaker U.S. dollar, could result in greater interest in U.S. beans on the global stage in the near term.
U.S. soybeans were reported at 88% harvested and corn 76% harvested. As the corn market finds resistance at the $7 mark, I foresee farmers with bins storing corn until futures or basis increases. The gap still remains on December corn at the $7.28 level as well as below at $5.84. The lower gap may be one that expires on the chart roll to the March contract.
We haven’t talked much about the cattle market here, but we’ve seen weaker futures trade while cash markets have firmed. Nebraska saw $152.00 per cwt traded this week in cash fats. I, as the rest of the market, continue to be bullish on the cattle market. The recent rains and prospects of later wheat pasture are improving for early new year grazing. The fundamentals seem undeniable. However, if you are buying cattle here, protect them. The investment is greater at these levels of fundamentals and hope, as well as feed costs and medicine. Yet it never fails that mid-spring prices are lower due to this or that.
If you’d like to learn more about ways to protect your investment, contact your banker to set up a meeting. When you protect your investment, you protect the bank’s interest and should result in your bank willing to lend you more funds.
The U.S. wheat planting is now 87% complete and we will start seeing our first winter wheat ratings on Monday.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
