Howdy market watchers. Well, better late than never for my call for corn to rebound this past week. The rally held out until Thursday, but failed to hold, and then the bulls came to bare through the day Friday, making a new daily high and closing strong above the prior day’s high.
Front-month May corn futures also closed above the early March highs. The next stop could be the 50-day moving average at $6.57 on old crop corn with the 100- and 200-day moving averages just above at $6.60. For new crop December corn, getting past the 20-day moving average at $5.62 may be a challenge, but a close above $5.64¼ will be needed for further hopes of a breakout. China’s relentless buying of U.S. corn in recently, reaching 2.752 million metric tons in the past 10 days, has definitely aided prospects of firmness in old crop, but new crop contracts will need to see weather challenges for U.S. planting materialize before we can expect too much for the deferreds.
Crude oil’s rebound after Monday’s plunge to lows not seen since December 2021 below $65 per barrel, lent support for corn as well.
Continued nervousness over the threat of recent bank failures spreading has kept energy and equity markets on edge. Crude reversed its four-day rally on Friday with profit taking in a $3.50 trading range, but managed to close well off its lows back near $69.30. Natural gas, while teetering on the brink of new lows on Tuesday, managed to hold above those lows and close Friday with an inside day, lower high and higher low, on the charts. This suggests the move in Monday’s session starting Sunday evening at 5 p.m. could see follow through in that direction on Tuesday. I’m trading that move to be to the upside with the possibility of a short covering rally come April.
Increased tensions in the Black Sea region are beginning to add risk premium back to agriculture and energy markets. We saw some of that spark return to the wheat market on Friday with news that Russia may temporarily limit wheat and sunflower exports given sharp reductions in prices over the past couple weeks. I’ve also heard that Russia is considering increased grain purchases this year for state reserves as a buffer to keep domestic grain prices more stable. The combination of these restrictions to export supplies in addition to a smaller Russian wheat crop forecast for this year may see prices stabilize from the violent whipsaws experienced as of late. Wednesday’s negative price action in wheat was incredibly concerning up to the point that risk attitudes returned to stage a three-day rebound range of 70 cents!
While wheat markets closed off the day’s highs to end the week, KC wheat contracts closed above the 50-day moving average. Chicago wheat contracts have lagged sharply behind KC contracts but showed promise Friday with the breakout following Thursday’s inside day on the charts indicating more upside to follow come next week. Uncertainty surrounding the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor looms large with the 60-extension only half willingly being agreed. Ship insurance is one of the main barriers with an official at Lloyd’s of London saying that Ukrainian vessels continue to be covered, but policies now require renewal every seven days. This complicates and restricts the ability of planned shipments beyond that window from being scheduled. Chinese President Xi’s three-day visit to Russia this week is likely to yield outcomes we will soon know regarding the closer cooperation of the two countries that will oppose the West.
These types of catalysts are needed in an environment where global export demand for wheat has been lackluster with the threat of Russia’s record crop being dumped on the market, a stronger U.S. dollar and variable weather, which seems to be improving in France, parts of Russia and Australia, which just harvested a record crop. The U.S. Southern Plains have seen rain this week in areas, but remain dry overall, especially in the key areas of (western) Kansas and Oklahoma, which account for nearly half of the country’s total wheat production and approximately two-thirds of hard red winter wheat. In fact, this year ranks in the top 10 driest of the last 45 years for the Southern Plains. We have already seen wheat claims getting zero-bushel adjustments for crop insurance, and there is likely more abandonment to come in the next month. However, the market is yet to trade this fully and probably won’t until mid-April when the risk for late freezes emerges.
Yield damage is already done from dry conditions, but the next couple weeks have potential to make some difference.
The grain markets this week will trade in anticipation of the all-important March 31 Prospective Plantings and Quarterly Stocks reports. These figures will be released during the session at 11 a.m. with plenty of time for post-report volatility. This also coincides with the end of the month as well as first quarter of 2023. The extreme chop experienced this week in equity and energy markets is bound to also influence trader sentiment in the commodity markets as macro headlines swing risk appetites. The Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points, or 0.25%, this week with inflation and jobs data remaining hot though tamer.
Cattle markets were mixed this week as grain and outside markets see-sawed. Feeder and fat cattle contracts largely traded sideways attempting to find direction. I’m concerned that headline risk of tougher economic conditions could increase in the near term. However, if issues around bank stability get addressed and interest rate pressures begin to ease, we could see confidence return to the broader economy and to cattle markets. In the near-term, I believe we will see upward pressure on corn prices that could continue limiting the rebound in feeders. This, however, could help support fat cattle contracts as we saw on Friday that also was helped by cash trade developing late week. Thursday’s inside day on charts followed by Friday’s break higher suggests we could see more upside on Monday. Keep your feeders protected with puts or LRP as risks still remain, but keep your upside open.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
