The push for carbon neutrality by governments and companies has created a need for the creation of carbon credits and offsets.
Agriculture is seen as an avenue for the biological sequestration of carbon by paying for practice changes that will increase the amount of carbon stored in plant material and the soil. Producers may be positioned to take advantage of this opportunity, but there are many concerns to understand and prepare for.
The need for carbon credits stems from the desire to reach net zero carbon emissions. Consumers are becoming more aware of their environmental footprint and are willing to reduce their carbon impact. They are more likely to shop with companies who are carbon neutral or have plans to be in the near future. This behavior creates the demand for carbon credits.
There are various targets globally as well, with the U.S. setting the goal of carbon neutral emissions by 2050. This can be achieved by production and manufacturing changes along with geological carbon sequestration, but also by biological sequestration through plant growth. Countries also can trade carbon credits with each other in order to meet their goals.
It is typically difficult for corporations and companies to change the production practices of their businesses to reduce carbon emissions. There also are concerns about the cumulative carbon footprint related to manufacturing. Products sourced from other countries may not carry an obvious carbon footprint value and determining the scope of the total carbon footprint of the energy, parts and labor inputs required for manufacturing can be very complicated.
There are many players involved in this endeavor. Producers willing to change production practices, for example conventional-till to no-till, can be paid by integrators for their production changes. Integrators are important because they gather carbon credits into large pools that can be effectively marketed to industry. However, the more players in the market reduces the total monetary value available to producers. Integrators set up the contracts and hold carbon credit buffers in order to account for producer practice changes and carbon leakage back into the atmosphere.
The American Society of Agronomy states that “A sustainable agriculture is one that, over the long term, enhances the environmental quality and the resource base on which agriculture depends; provides for basic human food and fiber needs; is economically viable; and enhances the quality of life for farmers and society as a whole.” This general idea with definitions provided by other organizations that are similar but somewhat different from the above, drive the acceptance of production practice changes that are accepted by purchasers of carbon credits.
How much money is available to producers? This is a partial budgeting question and the only value that a producer can capture is the net value after practice adoption. Meaning that we must account for the extra cost of adopting a reduced tillage practice. This is the point where some can feel slighted. These contracts are seeking production practice change. Established no-till farms do not always qualify. There may be provisions to pay for production practices adopted in the last 12 years, but that is the longest known to date and typically contracts are for practice changes in the last 4 years and forward.
Typical payment rates are $10-$20/MT of CO2E sequestered. Practice changes vary widely in their ability to sequester new carbon. For example, the adoption of a cover crop system can sequester 0.14 MT of CO2E/acre in the western Oklahoma and Texas Panhandle environment. The payment then would be $20 multiplied by 0.14 totaling $2.80/acre. This does not pay for a cover crop practice adoption on its own. Payments will have to be increased for local adoption or programs will need to be stacked. There are many different examples that can be calculated but few come close to being profitable at the current time.
There also are concerns about a producer selling their carbon sequestration potential. There could come a time when agriculture is under the same scrutiny for emissions that other industries are. If farmers sell off carbon credits on contracts that can last 10-20 years, they give up the ownership to those offsets. For producers engaged in cattle feeding or other additive production practices, there could come a time when they need their own carbon sequestration potential to offset the carbon emissions of their own business. It would be unfortunate if they needed to purchase back carbon credits that they previously sold for a higher price in this hypothetical scenario.
There is little actually known and many questions regarding carbon credits. Land grant universities are engaged in research and the picture becomes clearer every day. Early adopters may find a way to be profitable selling carbon credits, but agriculture’s total carbon offset potential is relatively finite, and a fixed resource becomes more valuable as demand for it increases.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
