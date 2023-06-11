Dandelion flowers and clover are two flowers many have eaten when we were children.
Today these are often considered to be weeds and sprayed with a herbicide to eliminate them. Once sprayed, or if grass near them has been sprayed, they should not be eaten.
The unsprayed dandelion is a source of many nutrients, and the whole plant can be eaten. The young leaves are the best. Dandelions are bitter, and this helps with the digestive process. The root is sometimes dug, dried and used for teas. Because the roots go so far down in the ground, they absorb many nutrients that other plants miss. Once the nutrients are absorbed by the roots, they are deposited in the leaves and flowers. Dandelion leaves can be added to salads or cooked with other greens. By adding them to other greens, the bitterness is minimized.
When fixing a salad, adding splashes of color can make the salad more appealing. Some flowers that are edible and are colorful, including roses, pansies, viola/violets, carnations, sunflowers and squash flowers. It’s important to identify correctly the plant and to know the part of the plant that is edible. For example, potato plants produce flowers, but every part of the potato plant is toxic except the potato, which is underground. One must be cautious as many plants have look-alikes that are not usually edible.
Flowers vary highly in flavor. Flowers from pansies are mild like lettuce. Violas/violets also are mild and have a slightly sweet flavor, as do hollyhock flowers. Borage flowers taste like cucumbers, while nasturtiums leaves and flowers have a mild peppery taste.
Other uses for flowers include summer drinks, wines, jellies, jams and stir-fries. Summer drinks can be brightened by adding borage, cornflowers or roses. Hosta flowers can be used in stir-fries. Honeysuckle and elderberry flowers make great jellies, jams and wines.
Some flowers can be substituted for spices. French marigolds and calendar (potted marigold) can be used in place of saffron in recipes. If rosemary is too strong, a small bit of lavender might be more palatable.
Flowers often are nutritious and can be mood boosters. To get the best and most nutritious flowers, it’s often best to grow your own.
The list of edible flowers is long. Along with those already mentioned, we must include cornflowers, dianthus, snapdragons, pea flowers, broad bean flowers and squash flowers. Some edible herb flowers include chives, mint, mallow and chamomile. Some weeds, including white and red clover and chickweed, also have edible flowers.
Remember to examine the plant thoroughly to know what you are getting.
I use several of these flowers and plants at least monthly. For instance, I use equal parts of lemon balm leaves, catnip leaves and flowers with chamomile flowers to make a tea. Nasturtium are good to snack on while in the garden, as is mint. I am excited to learn more about flowers and try new recipes to add to the nutrients provided by daily foods and to liven up the ordinary dishes.
