What makes you feel overwhelmed and exhausted? Think about it.
Has your “get up and go, got up and went”? So often we hear people say they are always tired. They probably are. Do they get enough sleep or is there a physical, medical reason for their being tired? In that case, or in any case, it is best to check with your trusty physician first to rule out a real medical problem causing your exhaustion.
If no medical reason is determined, then it is time to look further within ourselves to find the solution to our problem and to ask ourselves some questions of why we feel exhausted and overwhelmed. Any new mother will tell you that they are tired from getting up with a precious baby that requires a lot of attention. Parents of new puppies will attest to the same feeling. But consider whether under normal circumstances, are we really getting enough hours of proper, undisturbed sleep.
Often being overwhelmed and exhausted is caused by simply being stressed about something. We may be worrying too much about a problem that keeps going over and over in our minds for a solution. Sometimes those answers are slow in coming. What good did worrying do anyway but make matters worse? Someone once told me if a person worries, they were not praying enough. What sound advice!
The medical personnel who care for the numerous COVID patients are naturally stressed and living in fear of getting it themselves. We are so grateful for those heroes who have dedicated their lives to care for ill patients. There is seemingly no end to their concern and long hours. Bless them all. They are naturally tired, overwhelmed, and exhausted.
Some medications have a tendency to make us drowsy. Why else would they suggest not to drive heavy equipment while taking it? It is always wise to test it out at a time when we will be close to home.
We have all seen people who seemed exhausted all the time who tried to get a quick fix by eating sweets. That might work for a while and then the blood sugar drops and they are back to square one and ready to eat more sweets. Or we use caffeine the same way. Both are not good solutions to being exhausted, tired and overwhelmed. Nothing is solved.
Many of us simply try to do too much. We have never learned to say no. Every time a volunteer is needed, our hand automatically goes in the air. Then we overextend ourselves and become overwhelmed. We spread ourselves too thin and then get discouraged because we cannot do our events and projects the way we want them done in a timely manner. We keep too hectic a schedule and wonder why we have no time for ourselves and the things we want to do. Stress follows, and exhaustion follows that. We feel overloaded with responsibility.
One of the joys of being retired is that we can choose what we will do and when. We have no rigid schedule unless we choose it ourselves. We are more relaxed with fewer deadlines. We have time to eat slowly and exercise more. We put our health first before anything else. We realize if we had known we would live this long we would have taken better care of ourselves. But it is never too late to put healthy habits first.
One of the things I have learned late in life is to say, “It’s okay!” and mean it. That simple phrase has changed my life. If the garage needs cleaning and I don’t get it done ... it’s okay! If I oversleep and get a late start on my day’s list of things to do ... it’s okay! I am much happier and much healthier with this mantra. It is surprising how the world goes on without my supervision and my expert advice.
Solving problems this way goes back to my ancestors who worked hard and worried little. They were concerned, of course, but did the best they could with what they had and persevered.
They solved stress and exhaustion and being overwhelmed with diligent work habits and going to bed when the sun went down. We could all do more of that to solve our problems.
Sometimes we are tired and feel overloaded just because we cannot or do not make decisions. We overthink. We deliberate. We think of the what-ifs. We don’t do anything because we have to think about it for days before we start to do something. If it is something that has to be done anyway, then do it now. By procrastinating, we are wasting time and energy and not accomplishing anything. Just do it! I repeat, just do it! Then take a well deserved nap. Naps are wonderful!
I think sometimes we just need to take a 10-minute mind-vacation and let our brains take a break. A two-week vacation can wear us out more than a relaxing 10-minute timeout. Try it. You’ll like it and you will feel much better.
It is not a sin to take time for ourselves. It is good for us. We need a little time just to do what we want to do. Every so often, I take a spa day where I spend the entire afternoon doing nails, scrubbing my feet, shampooing my hair and giving myself a facial. It is surprising just how good that makes me feel. And I don’t even feel a bit guilty. I am doing something for me and I deserve a break.
Life is too short to become overwhelmed about anything. We need to learn to be patient and slow down and not rush but enjoy what we need to do. That work will be there tomorrow or even the next day. I am not suggesting that we become lazy, but that we enjoy each day as we live it. Slow down and smell the roses or enjoy a good book, or bake something just for the joy of doing it.
On those days when I am either busy or overwhelmed, I make this quick soup. We like it with cornbread or garlic Texas toast and a fruity dessert.
‘Too Tired to Cook’ Soup
1 (16-ounce) can stewed tomatoes, chopped
1 (24-ounce) can Great Northern beans
½ cup chopped cooked ham
Do not drain beans or tomatoes and combine all in a microwave bowl. Microwave on high until heated through. Garnish with chopped sweet onion and/or a little picante sauce.
