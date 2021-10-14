It’s spooky season here at the Enid Public Library, and we’re welcoming in the cooler weather in style! What can you expect this October at the library? Here’s a sneak peek!
Fall Break Fun
(Oct 14-15)We’re kicking off Fall Break on Thursday morning (the 14th) at 11 a.m. with a drop-in activity for kids! It’s come-and-go and fall-themed, so stay for a craft and grab a quick read or two. The Fall Activity also includes pick-up of free, nutritious shelf-stable meals for anyone ages 18 and under (while supplies last).
Friday will be chock full of activities, too! We’ll be offering a robotics makerspace class for teens at 11 a.m. on the 15th. In the Cubelet Corn Maze, teens design a corn maze and then program a cubelet to navigate it. Registration is required for this event so register online at https://tinyurl.com/4t9e4tzt.
And what Halloween season would be complete without the movie “Hocus Pocus”? Catch an afternoon showing at 3 p.m. on Friday. And for those late-night owls, don’t miss out on a night of Star Gazing at Crosslin Park at 8 p.m. We’ll meet with local astronomy enthusiast, Joe Malan, to locate and identify the stars, moon and some planets. Catch us at the north entrance of the park at Pavilion #6!
Other spooky season activitiesFor a fun pumpkin craft without the mess, join us for Paint-a-Pumpkin on Monday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. This event is for anyone ages preschool through fifth grade! Registration is required, so be sure to call us at (580) 234-6313 to save your spot!
And right in time for Halloween, the library is welcoming back our trick-or-treating event. Last year, we weren’t able to have it, but this year, it’s back! It’ll be a Halloween Costume Parade on the library sidewalk on Friday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. Dress up in costume and walk around the library, gathering candy and getting in those photo ops! In case of rain, the event will be hosted inside the library. This event is for children of all ages.
Scary story bookIf you follow us on social media, you may have noticed our 2020 Halloween Story Anthology. Last year, the library asked for scary short stories from young writers in the area, and we turned it into a book for the collection. (Remember to check it out at the library!)
We’re excited to bring the story book back for another year! Submissions are open to anyone in 12th grade and under, and stories must be 2,500 words or less. Bring us your scariest stories! Submit your stories by Oct. 31 to the front service desk or email them to publiclibrary@enid.org with the subject “Scary Story.”
Need inspiration? Check out the workshop table in the library lobby, and get even more haunted details on our website at enid.okpls.org.
We have plenty going on at the library to celebrate, so be sure to stop by the library and stock up on some reads this spooky season.
Malan is communications specialist for Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
