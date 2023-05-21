Livestock producers should be aware of upcoming changes to the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics on June 11, 2023. This may come as a surprise to some because the rollout of this new rule has been somewhat quiet.
To give some insight, Dr. Barry Whitworth, one of our Extension veterinarians, has provided some history, explanation and outline about the upcoming changes.
Let’s get right to the point. Livestock producers need to be aware that all injectable OTC antibiotics, oral forms of OTC antibiotics and intramammary OTC antibiotics will no longer be available without a prescription from a veterinarian. Many of these products, such as tetracycline, penicillin and sulfur drugs, are commonly used on farms and ranches. To obtain these products after June 2023, livestock producers will need a veterinary prescription. This will require a relationship with a veterinarian.
Now is the time for producers to begin to prepare for the changes in status of the OTC drugs. In preparing for the changes, a producer should have a good working relationship with their veterinarian. Producers should take an inventory of the antimicrobials that they are currently using. Producers should take that list to their veterinarian and learn what information will be needed to get a prescription for that product or products. Producers need to prepare early to avoid any interruptions in getting those products.
Many in the agriculture industry may wonder why these new rules are being instituted. The development of antimicrobial drug resistance in human medicine is a serious public health concern. For this reason, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) promotes the judicious use of antimicrobial drugs in human medicine (CDC, 2021). As well as promoting the judicious use of antibiotics in human medicine, the FDA also promotes the judicious use of antibiotics in animals. The Guidance for the Industry #209 (GFI #209) outlines the FDA’s thoughts on how to use antimicrobial drugs in food/animals in a judicious way. Two concepts of GFI #209 are that antimicrobial drugs should only be used for animal health and that these drugs should be used under veterinary supervision.
Most producers are familiar with the Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) that began in 2017. This required that all antibiotics used in feed or water for animals would require a VFD on file for the use of the those products in the feed. This resulted in several antimicrobial drugs switching from OTC to veterinary feed directive drugs or prescription drugs. In keeping with the FDA’s thoughts, this required veterinary oversight.
With the implementation of the Veterinary Feed Directive in January 2017, the majority of food/animal antimicrobial drugs now are being used for prevention, control and treatment of disease under the supervision of a veterinarian. To address the few remaining OTC food/animal antimicrobial drugs, the FDA finalized the GFI #263 in June 2021. This document provided the framework for the pharmaceutical industry to voluntarily change the remaining medically important food/animal OTC antimicrobial drugs to prescription drugs. This continues the FDA’s policy of using medically important antimicrobial drugs for animal health and under the supervision of a veterinarian. This change will take effect in June.
For livestock producers who have a relationship with a veterinarian, very little will change in June. However, for livestock producer who do not use a veterinarian, obtaining antibiotics for their animals after June will require the establishment of a VCPR. For more information about the change in status of OTC food/animal antibiotics, livestock producers should consult with their veterinarian and/or their Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service county agriculture educator.
This article was adapted from an article originally written by Dr. Barry Whitworth, DVM area food/animal quality health specialist for eastern Oklahoma.
