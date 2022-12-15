I loved the holidays as a kid. When November hit, it meant no school for a week and visiting my grandparents, aunts, uncles and the cousins I rarely saw. It also meant my sister would make a big bowl of puppy chow — one I would steal before settling on the couch in the back of the room, gazing at the holiday lights.
Now? I’m lucky if I’m not stressed out by the second week of November. The cooking and cleaning that comes with those big holiday meals, the not knowing when or if you’ll see family any time soon. But it also means I’m actively seeking out stress-relieving activities. The great thing about the library is that they offer many ways to relax from the hustle and bustle of the holidays.
Some of you may think I’m referring to books, which — I admit — is part of it. If you’ve been around Enid lately, you may have seen a library advertisement on an Enid Transit bus. It reads, “Stress Less, Read More. Library books will travel.”
I remember visiting my sister one Thanksgiving. I was in the corner with my earphones in and a book open. My brother-in-law found me there, oblivious to my nieces and nephews running from one side of the house to the other, family members talking and Black Friday coupons splayed across the table.
He glanced around in bafflement before asking, “How can you concentrate on reading right now?” I can zone out with a good book at any moment. It also helps that books — and audiobooks — are portable, too!
But what about activities? Here are a few events coming up at the library to help you de-stress:
• Santa’s Workshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19: Get your gift on with this come-and-go crafting event. The library will supply all the materials to make three DIY gifts — including the wrapping paper!
This is an all-ages event, but those 12 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult.
• Santa Visit, 10 a.m. Dec. 20: Santa is visiting the library! Be sure to say “hi” and then stick around for crafts and snacks.
• Murder Mystery Party, 6 p.m. Dec. 20: Help the library solve a case in this reader’s theater-style murder mystery. There are 10 speaking parts available as well as people sitting in the crowd! There also will be an ugly holiday sweater contest, a cookie-decorating contest, door prizes and refreshments.
This event is just for the grown-ups!
Please register at (580) 234-6313 or mholmes@enid.org.
• Holiday SING-O, 4 p.m. Dec. 21: Do you enjoy holiday music and bingo? Be sure to stop by for the library’s popular SING-O event! Grab a chair in the library lobby, listen to your favorite tunes, and you might leave with a door prize. This is an all-ages event.
• Holiday Movies: The library also will be showing “The Santa Clause” at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, and “Home Alone” at 2 p.m. Dec. 22. Both movies are rated PG.
Whether you’re looking for a fun activity with the kiddos or some grown-up time, the library has something for you. Check out our event calendar online at enid.okpls.org/events.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
