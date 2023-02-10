I love discovering new books through displays. Whenever I visit Barnes & Noble in OKC, it’s the first place I look for interesting books in a particular theme or genre. Do you enjoy finding book displays? The library currently has four for you to discover in February.
Bessie Coleman
If you have visited the library in the last several days, you may have noticed a glass display in the lobby featuring 1920s-era goggles and a bomber jacket. Our friends at the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park Inc., loaned the items to go with the Bessie Coleman display at the library.
Who was Bessie Coleman? Coleman was the first African American and Native American woman pilot. Because of racial discrimination and gender bias in America, Coleman had to study aviation in France. On June 15, 1921, Coleman became the first American woman to obtain a pilot’s license.
Coleman was a renowned stunt pilot and ultimately dreamed of establishing a school for Black aviators. Before she could, however, a plane carrying Coleman spun out of control, Coleman falling from it while on a test flight on April 30, 1926. Coleman’s legacy continues to inspire future generations.
The book display will be viewable upstairs in the Marquis James Room, and the aviator gear will remain in the library lobby throughout February for Black History Month.
Black History Month
February is Black History Month, and if you’re looking for books to celebrate, be sure to stop by the main wall in the library lobby. Find fiction and nonfiction titles for all ages written by and featuring the experiences of Black Americans. Books for youth are also available on the top of bookshelves in the Young Adult section.
Further resources are available on the library’s website, including Black Life in America, which features news sources from all across the country (and local news sources) dating back to 1704 that chronicles the impact and experiences of Black Americans. Black Life in America also has one of the largest collections of African American newspapers.
Other resources include digital reads and listens and a scholar-led video series on Hoopla. Visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org/Black-History-Month to get started.
National Love Your Library Month
Do you love the library? Do you enjoy stories set in the library? Then be sure to check out the library’s two library-lover displays upstairs! There are nonfiction books about libraries and what they do, anthologies with insider librarian tales, and books about Dewey the Cat.
There are also fiction titles featuring mystery, romances, and more to celebrate.
Need more book recommendations? Remember that a librarian is here to help. I’d also encourage you to check out the library’s NoveList Plus resource. It’s my absolute favorite place to find read-alikes, topical books, and more! Plus, it’s available for all library cardholders to use and explore. Be sure to stop by monthly and check out all the educational and fun displays the library has in store!
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
