Did you know that December is Learn a Foreign Language Month?
I did a column on a learning language resource available at the library a few months ago. For those interested in checking it out, it’s called Transparent Language Online. Using it, you can take over 110 languages, and the course for each spoken language helps you learn through writing, speaking and listening. This online resource also offers KidSpeak for children ages 6 and up. Through interactive games and activities, young students can learn up to five languages.
(Fun fact: an American Sign Language course was recently added on Transparent Language Online, too.)
Which leads me to another great resource that the library offers: the Playaway. I remember taking Spanish class in high school, and my teacher instilled the importance of using the language regularly, especially through conversations with fluent speakers and in hearing the language spoken aloud. I’ve enjoyed the latter particularly while using Transparent Language Online in the past.
The Playaway offers a similar learning experience. It’s a hand-held device that fits in your pocket and lets you listen and learn from anywhere, anytime. The only thing you need is a pair of headphones.
I did a short tutorial on how (and why) to use these nifty little things about a year ago. It’s currently available on the library’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/enidpubliclibrary.
(The video only got tens of views, but I had a lot of fun making it and thinking of scenarios where a Playaway would be a great listening option.)
At the time, I imagined listening to a fiction novel while making that quick trip to the grocery store or while taking a walk. However, the library’s collection also includes a language-learning program on the Playaway: the Learn Anywhere series. Listeners can learn essential words and phrases for travel scenarios or dig deeper into everyday conversations and vocab.
Currently, the library has five languages in the series: German, Italian, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese and French. The library also has Playaways for learning English upstairs in the U.S. Citizenship materials section. Each language has anywhere from 8-10 hours of listening time.
And never fear, for those who prefer audiobooks, the library has a few of those, too!
Are you looking for a book instead? The library has a vast collection of books and workbooks upstairs. When I was browsing the new nonfiction shelves recently, I found books on learning Korean, Japanese, French and more!
No matter what language you’d like to learn or how you’d like to learn it, the library can help you begin your language-learning journey.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
