Howdy market watchers. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. A psalm we often hear that takes on greater meaning when times are tough.
After relentless drought conditions over the past two years, we are thankful for the rain, with more chances returning next week. It is a blessing for crops that have just been planted or are about to be, greening pastures, with some benefit to wheat quality although not quantity. We have been inundated with moths in recent weeks, which some say means the army worms are coming. We’ve haven’t seen them yet, but keep an eye out. I’m also expecting weed pressure to be an issue at harvest, with the moisture and thin stands of wheat.
If harvest extends too far into June, you may need to consider a double-crop burn down while the wheat still is standing. This also may help to dry down sucker heads, which we’re surely to have.
The market also can taketh away as witnessed this week in the final three-sessions to Friday. With a perfect storm trifecta developing ahead of this week’s expiration of the Black Sea grain export corridor, combined with the Kansas wheat tour and coming off the previous Friday’s bullish USDA report for wheat, the $10.12¾ gap on the July Kansas City chart looked to be within reach. Furthermore, the G7 assembling in Hiroshima, Japan, is sure to conclude with a unified stance upping the ante on Russia to inflict as much economic pain as possible to deter continued aggression. Amidst all of this, it was a surprise to see the grain deal being extended another 60 days with none of Russia’s demands met. As per usual, the news first hit the wires without confirmation from Russia, although it was later confirmed of sorts.
This news started to weaken markets on Wednesday, the second day of Kansas wheat tour that saw 27.5 bushel per acre yield estimates. On its final day, the Wheat Quality Council estimated the overall Kansas wheat crop at 178 million bushels, 13 million bushels lower than USDA’s May 12 estimates of 191 million bushels. This is, however, down sharply from last year’s 244 million bushels and would be the smallest wheat crop in 66 years! The final yield came in at 30.0 bpa, slightly higher than USDA’s 29.0 bpa, but lower than last year’s 37.0 bpa and the five-year Kansas average of 44.8 bpa.
Frankly speaking, this is shocking. While the worst pictures often surface, I find it hard to believe that this average yield is achievable. In the last two years, the tour has overestimated the final yield by 2.7 bpa and 6.1 bpa, while in the prior five years, the tour underestimated the final Kansas yield by an average of 3.4 bpa. However, this is only part of the story. The bigger factor is how many acres are harvestable. The tour estimated harvested acres at 5.933 million versus USDA’s 8.1 million acres of planted acres or 73.2%. The USDA is estimating harvested acres at 6.6 million acres or 81.5%. The lowest harvested acre percentage in the last four decades has been 71.8%.
Despite the headline of the smallest crop in 66 years, it so far was not enough to spark a rally. Quite the opposite, in fact, with KC wheat trading a high-low range of nearly one dollar from Wednesday’s high just above $9.18 and Friday’s low at $8.21 ¼. Friday’s move saw front-month July KC wheat trade back below the 100-day, 50-day and down to the 20-day moving average.
Most states saw an improvement in winter wheat conditions this week except Kansas, which declined by 1% to only 10% good to excellent. Overall, winter wheat conditions came in at 29% G/E versus 30% expected and 27% last year.
Further strengthening of the U.S. dollar this week hasn’t helped U.S. export prospects. Corn exports this past week were at the top of expectations despite more cancellations from China, while soybeans were at the bottom of expectations and a marketing year low, while wheat was within expectations, but below the pace needed to meet USDA’s forecast. Corn and soybean markets ended the week on a weaker note as the planting pace continues to accelerate. Corn planting is now 65% complete, slightly behind expectations of 68%, but 6% ahead of average. Soybean planting is now 49% complete, also behind expectations, but 14% ahead of average. I still expect planting to slow as it progresses north, but so far, the pace has been impressive to say the least. Spring wheat planting is the best gauge of this at 40% complete versus the average of 57%.
Weaker grain markets helped the cattle complex regain some footing this week ahead of Friday’s monthly Cattle-on-Feed report. After double-topping chart pattern on Wednesday, the break higher on Thursday with higher highs on Friday for August and deferred months put the bulls back in charge. USDA’s on-feed report was mixed, although could be interpreted as a bullish bias with the lower placement number. May 1 cattle-on-feed were reported in line with expectations at 96.6% or 11.608 million head versus average trade guesses of 96.5% and last month’s 95.6%. Placements for April at 95.8% were slightly lower than trade guesses at 96.3%, but significantly lower than last month’s 99.4%. Placements tend to fall this time of year month-over-month, but we were quite a bit lower than the last couple of years. April marketings at 89.9% also were lower than the expected 90.3%.
Fed cattle contracts marginally failed to make new highs above April 13 levels with the exception of October. However, the fed cattle chart did manage to break out of the short-term bear channel that was forming. Cash trade was confirmed in Nebraska this week at $177-178, but did not transact in Texas, Kansas and Colorado. A developing concern is the gap between May and August feeders. The May feeder contract expires next Thursday, May 25. What will happen to this near $30 gap once August becomes the front-month? Managed funds have added further longs to an already large net long position of over 100,000 for fed cattle and near 15,000 for feeders. Adding another 55,000 longs for fed and 7,500 for feeders would create a new all-time record long position.
I suspect we will see new records this or next year in long, managed money positions as well as price. However, be aware that lower corn does not have to mean higher cattle if economic stability falters, but rather result in long liquidation. Higher retail beef prices also will result in rationing and trading down. Looking ahead to next year, the USDA forecast that the per capita availability of beef will be 7.4% lower than this year. This year’s availability is 16% below the levels two decades ago. This of course means the price will be higher if demand holds and depending on imports especially considering a stronger U.S. dollar that could incentivize overseas purchases. With the Supreme Court upholding California’s Proposition 12 last week that gives states the authority to set animal welfare standards and regulate the sale of meat, we could start to see a tale of two supply chains in this country. The result could be lower demand for beef and other animal proteins in states that adapt far-reaching and limiting standards on production that will result in higher prices. Read into it as you may, but this is probably their true intent.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
