Every week, our interim library director and another programming librarian film a Library Lowdown video. It’s a segment that lets you know what’s happening at the library. This past week, I teamed up with our adult programming librarian, Margo, for the video.
If you haven’t seen it yet, Margo is wearing a tiara, while I have on a pair of black cat ears. We talk about two of our favorite things: “Downton Abbey” (hence, Margo’s tiara) and cats (hence, my cat ears)! This week at the library is all about tea with the Crawleys and Yoga with Cats.
On Friday, May 20, there will be a showing of the first “Downton Abbey” movie for all our Crawley family fans. The second and most current movie will be coming out on Friday, but unfortunately, it’s only in theaters. So, we’re doing the next best thing and getting together for the first one.
It took me a long time to start watching “Downton Abbey.” I had heard great things, but it wasn’t until the entire six seasons wrapped up that I tried it. It was a holiday weekend, so I had a whole four days off.
I watched all six seasons in four days.
It’s addicting, let me tell you.
We encourage our attendees to dress in historical-era garb for tea and pastries. (Dressing up is optional as is bringing in your fave teacup).
The library does have many of the seasons on DVD and the ones we don’t have we can get through InterLibrary Loan. If you have Netflix, all six seasons are streaming (but they’re leaving Netflix on May 31).
That brings us to Caturday the 21st! The library is partnering with Rosebud’s Aerial Yoga Studio & Store and the Enid SPCA to offer a Yoga with Cats class at 11:00 a.m.! The yoga-ing will be on the lighter side, and there will be plenty of cute kitties and cats available for adoption.
This class is a fundraiser, so be sure to bring cash or a check made out to the Enid SPCA. I wouldn’t have my Hawthorne if it wasn’t for the SPCA, and he’s definitely a socialite (just like the Crawleys!).
There are limited spots available, so be sure to register online at vagaro.com/RosebudsAerialYoga/Classes.
If you can’t make the class or registration is full, we’ll also be having a cat craft at 1:00 p.m. I urge you to watch our Library Lowdown video on our Facebook page or YouTube channel and check out the craft. It’s a box kit filled with kitty cut outs, cardboard boxes and yarn, and it’s the cutest thing I ever did see!
Registration is also required, so please call us at (580) 234-6313. You won’t want to miss out!
There’s always something fun going on at the library. With summer reading around the corner, we’ll be offering even more events, so be on the lookout.
In the spirit of “Downton Abbey,” the library hopes you shall accept their invitation to celebrate these two joyous occasions.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
