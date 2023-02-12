Sir Edmund Hillary was the first man to climb Mount Everest. And he had an extraordinary way of looking at the seemingly impossible task of climbing it.
After one failed attempt, he said to the mountain, “You cannot get any bigger, but I can.” He also said, “It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.”
You see, he understood the principle that to climb mountains and overcome external obstacles, we need to get bigger on the inside. We need to enlarge our capacity and become stronger. But this can only happen through the power of Jesus Christ.
There may be a lot of giants to defeat and mountains to climb in your life today, but you can overcome them when you rely on God who lives in you!
God is saying to you today, “Never forget: I am always with you. In good times and in bad times. On mountain tops and in valleys. In joy and in tears. In blessings and in trials. Whatever you are going through, I am right there beside you. Every day. Every night. Every step of the way. I love you and I won’t leave you. Trust me to take care of you and be faithful to you in every season that you walk through.”
It amazes me how we “think” we know someone else’s story, how we’ve got it all figured out with all the right answers for them. But the truth is, God is the only One who truly knows our story — all the ins and outs, the details, the specifics, the reasons, the seasons, the truth, the messes & misses ... and guess what? He loves us anyway, has us engraved upon the palm of His hand, sees perfection through the blood of Jesus when He looks into our eyes, is rejoicing over us with singing! HE is so on our side, HE is LOVE & GOODNESS & MERCY & GRACE & COMPASSION & HOLINESS! He can turn the darkness to light in every situation! With Him, all things are possible! Friends, we have been given the Word of God as a compass to navigate our lives! AND with that compass, with the Word of God, ashes can turn into beauty, water into wine, darkness to light … we can advance against a troop; scale a wall or climb a mountain (Psalm 18:29). We can do all things through Christ Who strengthens us.” (Philippians 4:13)
Jesus is the key beloveds … when I put a key into a locked door, it’s the key that unlocks the door, not me!
The name of Jesus is the key to unlocking so much in our lives. Paul and Sirus told the man at the gate beautiful “such as I have I give unto you.” What did they have? They had the name of Jesus and there is power in the name of Jesus. We meed to rest in that name, Jesus, just as we rest in the key that starts our car or opens the door to our home. When we release the name of Jesus onto a situation, He will unlock, set free, release, heal, deliver and open any given thing. The name of Jesus is above every name: cancer, lack, addiction, any affliction, depression … when I say the name of Jesus, I expect something to happen. Jesus is the Master Key to every situation in our life. He gave us permission to use His name and place a demand … “command ye me,” He said.
Please be so encouraged & filled with hope as you begin this beautiful day knowing how precious you are, knowing that nothing you are facing or nothing you have done (trust me, I know), is too big or too hard for God to turn into something so beautiful! No matter what anyone thinks about you. The greatest love is when you can go through all the pain, arrive at the other side and still love the world. That’s what Jesus did.
It’s time to get bigger on the inside and become strong in the Lord. It’s time we DO what Jesus said in Mark 11:23 & 24: “For assuredly, I say to you, whoever SAYS to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that those things he SAYS will be done, he will have whatever he SAYS.” … VS 24 “ONLY BELIEVE!!!” (Patsy’s version)
Never forget John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not parish but have everlasting life.” Jesus is the key, beloveds, “He is the Way, the Truth and the Life … no man comes to the Father but through Him.” (John 14:6)
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper, a CNHI News LLC publication.
