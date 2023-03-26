The month of March has treated us to a variety of weather, from a few unusually warm days to surprisingly cold temperatures late in the month. And the strong wind seems to be ever present.
As we hope for those April showers, we celebrate the gradual lengthening of the days and the sunlight that will warm the ground and encourage the growth of those spring bulbs planted last fall.
The brilliant color of daffodils, tulips and hyacinths are our first treat of the new gardening season.
The warmer temperatures and extended sunlight also awaken the weeds, which seem to show up everywhere. Broadleaf weeds can be easily controlled in cool-season lawns at this time with post-emergent broadleaf herbicides.
Pre-emergent crabgrass control chemicals still can be applied to cool- and warm-season grasses, heeding label precautions for using any weed killers near or in the root zone of desirable plantings.
Cool-season lawns, such as bluegrass, fescue and ryegrass, may be fertilized now with the first application of the season. Usually, four applications of fertilizer are required per year, in March, May, October and November. Begin mowing cool-season grasses at 1.5 to 3.5 inches high.
Although it’s too early to plant tender bedding plants, we can clean up debris from last season and get our beds ready. Now is a good time to divide and replant overcrowded summer- and fall-blooming perennials.
Also, mow or cut back old liriope and other ornamental grasses before new growth begins. After cleaning up your beds, take a few minutes to admire your accomplishment and start visualizing just how beautiful it’s all going to be.
Monitor your growing beds and stay ahead of the weeds as you prepare areas in the coming weeks for planting when the threat of a freeze is past. Avoid excessive walking and working in flower or vegetable garden areas when the soil is wet.
Apply mulch to control weeds in your beds. Landscape fabric barrier can reduce the amount of mulch needed but can dry out and hinder water penetration, so organic material makes the best mulch.
Now is a good time to plant evergreen shrubs, balled and burlapped. Other varieties of trees and shrubs can be bare root planted in early spring. Be sure to water in newly-planted trees and shrubs and mulch generously. Do not mound mulch up around the trunk of a tree or shrub. If those April showers don’t come our way, be sure to check on newly-planted trees and shrubs to be sure the soil doesn’t dry out.
Although it’s time to complete pruning of shrubs and trees, do not prune spring-flowering shrubs until the bloom period has ended.
As March draws to a close, you should be completing your planting of strawberries, asparagus and other small fruit crops, and be sure to remove winter mulch from strawberries. If you have fruit trees, start your routine spray schedule prior to bud break.
After our winter “rest,” the 2023 gardening season is indeed underway. Ready, set, garden!
