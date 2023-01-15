As with any crop, getting started off right often can mean the difference between raising a successful crop or coming up a little short of expectations.
Planning for either full- season or even double-cropping sorghum should be happening now. In order to get the crop off to a good start, farmers will need to determine which hybrid to plant, how to plant it, fertility recommendations and how to economically control pests.
Hybrid selection is more important than ever. Besides the obvious selection factors like yield potential and maturity, sorghum aphid (formerly known as the sugarcane aphid, or SCA) tolerance has become one of the top selection factors in recent years. These hybrids are not truly resistant in the sense that SCA still can infest the crop, but these hybrids tolerate the SCA and grain yields are not significantly reduced. SCA still can be found in these hybrids, but often don’t multiply as fast. Insecticides should be applied when SCA reach economic thresholds regardless of hybrid used.
Planting early with a tolerant hybrid will reduce the risk of needing an insecticide applied, or at least get by with one application of the insecticide Silvanto Prime or Transform WG instead of multiple applications. Economic thresholds for SCA are 20% plants infested with a SCA colony at the pre-boot and boot growth stage and 30% after the heading stage. After the crop gets past the dough stage, SCA likely will not reduce yield but the honeydew produced still can cause harvest issue.
There are now three herbicide-tolerant traits available in grain sorghum. These grass controlling technologies include igrowth, Double Team and Inzen. The igrowth technology uses Advanta-bred hybrids and the herbicide Imifex from UPL. The Double Team Sorghum Cropping Solution uses S&W Seed Co.-bred hybrids and the herbicide FirstAct from ADAMA US. The Inzen trait uses Pioneer brand hybrids and the herbicide Zest WDG from Corteva. Both Imiflex and Zest WDG are Group 2 herbicides FirstAct is a Group 1 herbicide.
Using pre-emergent herbicides in combination with Atrizine often is needed even if using an herbicide-tolerant sorghum hybrid. Group 15 herbicides are strongly recommended for many grassy and small seeded broadleaf weeds. Treating seed with a seed safener, such as Concept or Screen, is needed to prevent crop injury from this group of herbicides. Group 15 herbicides contain active ingredients such as metolachlor or S-metolachlor (i.e. Bicept and Dual), acetochlor (i.e. Warrant) and dimethenamid (i.e. Outlook).
Sorghum can be seeded with either a planter or grain drill. Row crop planters on 30-inch row spacings often are preferred. If utilizing a grain drill, many producers find it easier to control plant populations when closing off every other row. Some of the newer hybrids often perform better when plant populations are thick enough to prevent the need for plants to develop tillers. A planting population of about 45,000 seeds per acre is recommended.
Fertility management easily can limit yield potential if not managed correctly. Obtaining a soil sample will help assist in proper nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium recommendations. Sorghum performs best between a soil pH of 5.5 to 7.0 and needs about 1.2 pounds of nitrogen per bushel of yield.
Planting often is referred to as “the most important pass” with many crops, and grain sorghum is no exception. Take action now to get the right hybrid planted on time into a weed-free seedbed with proper soil fertility, and the rest of the crop year will go much more smoothly. A nice thick even stand will assist in preventing weed emergence by reaching canopy closure faster, create a higher tolerance to pest infestations, and provide a more even maturity at harvest.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.