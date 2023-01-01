Happy New Year market watchers. And so we sing, “Auld Lang Syne.” Cheers to another trip around the sun.
It is a time of heightened optimism as we put last year’s worries behind us in hopes of a better one ahead. How quick the years do pass. As I was preparing this article, I realized that I have been writing a weekly CommodityBuzz since 2017. That makes this the 260th article. I appreciate all of you who have been readers over the years and always enjoy hearing from you that keeps writing these every Friday evening just as enjoyable.
There is much to reflect on in the year gone by. Russia’s war in the Ukraine that was launched in February continues to wage on. The Fed’s prime rate was 3.25% to start last year and is 7.5% to start 2023, with more increases to come. The last time it was this high was November 2007. That’s 16 years ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2021 at 36,258 and finished 2022 at 33,315. In November 2007, the Dow was around 13,000, ahead of the 2008 crash that bottomed out in March 2009 around 6,500.
While there is much uncertainty on the horizon, the financial system and specifically banks are on much sounder footing as a direct result of the Great Financial Crisis. Yet, there still is caution to be heeded with inflationary pressures all around us, rising interest rates intended to tame it, geopolitical uncertainty in the Black Sea and China that has the potential to destabilize the global order, as well as political gridlock in many developed countries. All of this together means that we will continue to see enhanced volatility in all markets in 2023.
While the stock market has held up relatively well despite all these factors in play, I believe that commodities will present opportunities for investors in the year ahead. If you’re not exposed to the commodity market, we can assist with expanding your portfolio to capture these opportunities.
The U.S. dollar has been stubbornly strong for over a year, but is finally starting to weaken. Friday’s action saw the U.S. dollar index break below previous December lows to reach levels not seen since the middle of June at 103.30. This is good news for commodities. In combination with lower wheat futures in the last couple of months, the softer U.S. dollar has made U.S. origin wheat more competitive.
We saw this in Friday’s delayed U.S. wheat export data, due to markets being closed Monday for Christmas, that came in higher than the highest expectations. This was the reason for Friday’s upward reversal. This came as somewhat of a surprise given Wednesday’s inside day, lower high and higher low, on the charts followed by Thursday’s sell off. Technically, we were expecting to see further downside follow through in the direction of Thursday’s move lower. This end-of-year rally shows how sensitive the wheat market is and can be to bullish news especially considering the large number of shorts that would need to cover should we get bullish surprises.
As my dad always said, wheat crops have nine lives particularly this early in the growing season. Going forward, the wheat market will remain sensitive to news out of the Black Sea, potential winter kill issues from the recent U.S. cold snap, export pace for U.S. wheat and short covering. However, when news is lacking so will support for this market. New crop July KC wheat closed the year at $8.76½. The market closed last year at $6.03½. Input costs are indeed higher and we believe break evens are around $6-$6.20 per bushel.
Soybeans and corn contracts also have been on the move in recent weeks. New crop December 2023 corn closed the year above $6.10. New crop November 2023 soybeans closed the year above $14.16.
The cattle markets were on fire this week. The cash market gained steam late in the week trading $157 in Texas and $158 in Nebraska. Live cattle futures made new contract highs in all contracts on Thursday. And as we say, bear markets don’t make new contract highs. This is a bull market that is likely to continue gaining steam. Having said that, it’s going to be volatile. February live cattle finished the year with an inside day on the chart. The direction of the trade on Tuesday when markets reopen after Monday’s observation of New Year’s day could see follow through in that direction. The feeder cattle market also remains in a bull channel despite firmer corn. Thursday’s highs take us back to Sept. 20 levels. A gap remains open on March feeders at $190.60. Last year’s action saw a selloff in feeders until the end of January. I still believe we will see $2 feeders, but likely later in 2023. Protect your March and April feeders.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week!
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.