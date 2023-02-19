Howdy market watchers. Ash Wednesday is upon us and Lent is about to begin. The year is on the move.
Markets will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. The markets could use a reprieve from the breakneck volatility we’ve seen again this week. Hotter than expected CPI and PPI numbers this week, along with comments from the Federal Reserve, sent markets bouncing from one end of recent ranges to the other.
Energy contracts nose-dived on Friday before recovering off-session lows to finish the week. January CPI increased 0.5% over the previous month when inflation increased just 0.1%. Annual CPI increased 6.4%, which also was higher than expected. Wholesale prices increased 0.7% in January versus 0.4% expected. Core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy, increased 0.5%, 0.2% higher than expected. Labor markets remained stubbornly tight, with jobless claims falling to 194,000 versus estimates of 200,000. The Manufacturing Index of the Philadelphia Fed slipped to -24.3, which was well below estimates of -7.8. The Dow Jones Index traded in more than a 1,000-point range, just one sign of the markets confusion over how to interpret these data points and the expected action of the Fed at future meetings.
While there have been broad-based calls for the Fed to stop raising rates and talk that the hikes heretofore were too expedient, inflation continues flaring. While all consumers prefer lower interest rates, except for our savings accounts, several places around the country where I’ve spoken recently have heard people talk about inflation being even higher than reported in this inflation data. Bottomline, cost pressures are going to continue to threaten profitability in 2023. The extent to which those costs can be passed on to end consumers will be critical to company earnings and stability throughout the economy.
Expectations of increasing rates also has firmed up the U.S. dollar index in the past two weeks. This has added headwinds for commodities, though grain markets have weathered fairly well due to fundamental support and increasing managed fund longs in the market. Traders have been somewhat in the dark in recent weeks with the CFTC unable to release the weekly Commitment of Traders reports due to an ION cyber attack on collecting firms. We were expecting to start getting updates last Friday, but news was released Thursday of another week’s delay with catch-up reports starting next Friday, Feb. 24, that will continue through mid-March until current. This could indeed reveal some market moving position moves that are not now visible. Stay tuned.
Weather and war continue to dominate grain market volatility. With Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine now nearly one year in, Putin’s forces are reported to be staging continued attacks resulting in large losses of troops on both fronts. Russia is now said to occupy territory representing 20% of Ukraine’s farmland. With shortages of fertilizer, financing, labor and equipment to manage the growing winter wheat crop and preparation for corn planting, with much of last year’s corn crop, still in the field, we likely are to see reductions in this year’s output well below even current expectations. Russia’s record wheat crop this past year is somewhat of the exception, although sanctions have slowed the pace of those exports. Having said that, it is said that exports between now and June will be at a record pace largely due to the sheer size of stocks on hand and Russia’s dire need to generate foreign currency.
The Black Sea grain initiative originally brokered by Turkey is up for another renewal on March 18. A deputy foreign minister from Russia this week said that such renewal is unreasonable unless tangible results are reached on a deal for the “real removal of sanctions restrictions on Russia’s agricultural exports.” We’ve seen such rhetoric preceding prior extensions that resulted in just that … rhetoric.
Uncertainty there will continue to support the wheat complex. Mexico is an important importer of U.S. corn, which has been under threat over the last year with talk of banning GMO imports by the former. An announcement this week dealt a victory for U.S. corn producers with Mexican lawmakers publishing a decree allowing GMO imports of corn to continue for feed and industrial uses, which is the majority of U.S. corn sent across her southern border. The ban will continue to apply to corn for human consumption. There also is a proposed ban on the use of glyphosate by March 2024 that will remain in queue to be further negotiated. We will see how this plays out.
Grain markets rebounded to finish the week after a mid-week selloff. July KC wheat closed higher Friday after an inside chart day on Thursday. Technically, this should result in further follow through to the upside on Tuesday. The 100-day moving average is now at $8.87 and will serve as the next resistance level. I believe the July new crop KC contract soon will see $9 with potential to reach $9.27 shortly thereafter. Weather forecasts seem to be trending drier after only limited precipitation this past week and plenty of wind.
December new crop corn/milo futures remain stuck below the 50-day moving average at $5.96. The selloff in crude oil creates downward pressure on corn, although supported by the rally in wheat. Until we close above the 50-day moving average, we are likely to keep trading in the recent range below. New crop November soybeans look to be supportive into next week with Friday’s close above the 50-day moving average. Trade above the $13.89 ¾ level could see a return to $14, depending on South American weather developments.
The cattle market caught some wind again late week with cash trade reaching $162 with more interested. We likely will see this continue into next week. February and April live cattle contracts made new recent highs. It seems we could soon see $170 in these nearby contracts. Feeder cattle have continued chart consolidation sideways. It looks that March feeders want to hold the $185.50 area. We need a close above $188.00 and then I believe we will see the $190.60 gap filled shortly thereafter. We are coming to the time of year when stockers are coming to market off wheat pasture and markets decline. This year should be different with largely only home-raised cattle on wheat pasture due to limited moisture. However, be aware. Protect your price exposure with either put options or Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) through insurance.
We are all bullish this market, but be cautious to get over exposed as cattle are not like grain that can be held longer in hopes of better markets. The best time to protect prices is when the market is high and you have a comfortable profit margin versus when the market is plunging.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
