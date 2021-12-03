By Sharon Semrad
Sadness and the holidays is such an awkward mix! At a time when you are grieving, it’s even more difficult when others seem to be celebrating or enjoying the season. Many try to isolate themselves to avoid hearing Christmas music being played in the stores or questions being asked as to how you will be spending the holidays. Whether one experiences the loss of a loved one, pet, job, independence or going through a divorce, loss is loss.
Common reactions to loss can include disbelief, anger, forgetfulness, depression and/or anxiety. There are many emotions involved in the process of grief. Chances are one may feel all of those emotions at different times. How one moves through the grieving process can be very different from how another person goes through it.
Here are some suggestions for getting through the holidays:
• During the holidays try to keep the traditions that have special meaning and don’t be afraid to change it up. If your loved one always put the star on the tree, maybe it’s assigned to the oldest child. Start a new tradition! It is never too late in life to start a new tradition that can be carried on.
• Gatherings: Only accept the invitations you really want to. Take on only what you are comfortable with. Do not set expectations too high; things will not be the same. It’s OK to set a place at the table in honor of someone not present. It’s OK to talk about them, share memories or have their picture out. Just don’t try to ignore the loss.
• Gift Giving: Try to reduce your workload. A big part of your energy is taken up by grieving. Reduce the number of cards you send out. Decorate one room instead of the whole house. Maybe this is the year to give gift cards instead of shopping. Maybe guests are invited to a lunch instead of a big dinner.
Myths about grieving include putting time limits on grief. There is no time limit to get over a loss. One learns to work through it, day by day, learning to move forward without who/what they lost. Each loss is personal and different from someone else’s loss. Try not to compare yourself to how another person handled their own loss. Only do what you want to do. Only go where you want to go. Honor your loved one’s memory. And try to simplify your holidays making subtle changes.
If you or someone you love are having trouble getting through the holidays, talk about it. Reach out to a friend, family member, minister or counselor. Grieving is not a sign of weakness. It is the last act of love given to those we lost.
Semrad is a counselor with Frame of Mind Counseling Center in Enid.
