I’ve never been a fan of New Year’s resolutions. It took me a while to understand why, but for me, setting a specific goal ahead of time boxes in learning. There’s an expectation that I have a standard to meet, and if I don’t meet it, I fail. Resolutions didn’t allow me the chance to discover, grow and learn at my own pace with my changing interests.
I watched a show recently where someone chose a word for the new year. One word to serve as a guide — an open-ended hello — to the New Year. I love this idea. It leaves the door open to new ideas and new opportunities. So, instead of a resolution, I wanted to choose a word.
Three years ago, I decided to learn how to crochet. You see, I found this adorable Baby Yoda hooded scarf. The problem? It was a crochet pattern, and I had no idea how to crochet. But make it, I must. I watched countless YouTube videos, replaying the same part until I got the technique right.
I didn’t have to do it. In fact, at the beginning of that year, I wasn’t a Baby Yoda fan yet (I know, please forgive me). Maybe crochet wouldn’t have been for me either. But it allowed me to try, and there was satisfaction in knowing that I had opened myself up to a new experience. Even if I hadn’t met a certain goal, I was still learning something new (while working on patience and persistence, to boot).
The bonus, however, was that I ended up loving crochet!
This year, I’m actively choosing the word “explore.” I want to explore the experiences around me. I want to explore new hobbies. I want to explore how I can be better — do better — today than yesterday.
If you chose a word for this upcoming year, what would yours be?
Keep in mind that it doesn’t need a specific term or item. If it boxes in your learning, broaden your word. Maybe you want to journey somewhere or uncover a new possibility. Your word could be “adventure” or “opportunity.”
And if you need a learning resource, remember that the library provides free access for all your information needs. Explore new skills, techniques and classes virtually on the library’s website. Explore new books or genres on the library’s resource, NoveList (or NoveList K-8 Plus). Get started at enid.okpls.org/find-info-articles.
Need help throughout the year as you work on your word? A librarian can help with book recommendations or guide you to library resources, too! And don’t forget that you can join a book club or attend other library events along the way.
Your library welcomes you to explore today, tomorrow, and into the New Year and beyond.
Thank you for reading my column this past year (and those who even stopped in and mentioned that you enjoy them!) I hope everyone has a 2023 filled with great finds, new discoveries and fantastic reads.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
