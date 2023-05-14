“No man is poor who has a Godly mother.” — Abraham Lincoln
Most moms will wake up this morning to little smiley faces delivering breakfast in bed, a bouquet of flowers, a card full of X’s & O’s and words of adoration scribbled across the card. If that is you … please count your blessings and receive all the love they have to give. Let your heart rest in that blessing and just be thankful for that moment. Declare Numbers 6:24-27 over your family daily. Bring them before God with a thankful heart, knowing He has a plan for each of them.
Unfortunately, in today’s world, and even our own fair city, there are moms whose hearts are broken, whose hearts cry out in the night for that child lost in a world of drugs and darkness, for the wee-one lost in child birth or that one diagnosed as terminal, for those snatched from the only world they’ve ever known and imprisoned by a world of trafficking and fear. My heart is heavy for you this morning. This column is for you, sweet momma, to give you hope and a mustard seed of faith.
But please take heart, have faith in God, for He is still on His throne and He is still God! Search the Scriptures and find that one promise that pierces your heart and stirs your spirit. Open your Bible and lay it before the Father-God. Put your finger on that promise and make a demand on it, declare it before God, calling forth those things that be not as though they were (Isaiah 48:7). Circle that promise in your Bible and speak it over your child daily. Lamentations 2:19 tells us to “Rise during the night and cry out. Pour out your hearts like water to the Lord. Lift up your hands to Him in prayer, pleading for your children.” Just do it … and believe!!
Saints, the Word tells us to come boldly before the throne of grace, with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need. James 5:16 assures us “The earnest, (heartfelt, continued) prayer of a righteous man (mom) makes tremendous power available (dynamic in its working) powerful and effective (Amplified Bible).” In so doing, all of heaven is activated. Angels are positioned, demons confronted, strategies are developed … and God is moving and working behind the scenes on behalf of your children. All because you prayed. Don’t stop praying! Don’t give up! Only believe!
So, the good news is, God has a “now word” for all His wonderful moms concerning their children …
“Keep the faith, my daughters, lift up your eyes around about you and see what I see. Fear not that your children will fail or fall, speak not of their rebellion and unbelief, for I am with them. I have given the angels charge over them. They are a chosen generation, hand-picked for such a time as this. For this is the generation that will usher in the coming of the Son of Man. This is the generation to carry the mantles and crosses of generals and champions gone before them. This is the generation called the Priest of the Lord. They are not a mistake! I make no mistakes! So, keep the faith my daughters, lift up your eyes round about you and see what I see. One day, your children will rise up and call you blessed.”
As for my house … I am so blessed to have three beautiful daughters who rise up and call their mother blessed, who show up at my house with a prayer in their heart and a word from God on their tongue, who love me unconditionally and meet my every need. Happy Mother’s Day my beauties. Thank you for being the Godly women and mothers (grandmothers) you are.
It’s such a blessed assurance to watch my Father-God honor His word in their lives when He says in Jeremiah 24:7 “I will give them (my children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren) a heart to know Me, to know that I am the Lord.” That is a powerful promise saints. Pray this daily because God watches over His Word to perform it. He keeps His promises. All we have to do is have faith in God … and believe.
Happy Momma’s Day to my sweet little mom who crossed that river in 2010. If nothing else, she was full of life and an amazing hostess. Her faith ran deep, as did her love for her children and grandchildren. She is dearly missed and still very much loved.
I leave you with a few of my favorite quotes:
“The mother’s heart is the child’s schoolroom.” — Henry Ward Beecher
“What is a godly mother? A godly mother is one who loves the Lord her God with all her heart, soul, mind, and strength, and then passionately, consistently, and unrelentingly teaches her child to do the same.” — Elizabeth George
“Only God Himself fully appreciates the influence of a Christian mother in the molding of character in her children.” — Billy Graham
“Those who think that a woman detained at home by her little family is doing nothing, think the reverse of what is true. Scarcely can the godly mother quit her home for a place of worship; but dream not that she is lost to the work of the church; far from it, she is doing the best possible service for her Lord. Mothers, the godly training of your offspring is your first and most pressing duty.” — Charles Spurgeon
“In the absence of Biblical conviction, moms will go the way of the culture.” — Sally Clarkson
“In the absence of a loving home, children will go the way of the culture.” — Sally Clarkson
“Next to God, the mother’s power for good is the strongest known on earth. Her smile, her encouragement, may be an inspiring force. Her influence will reach on through time into eternity.” — Ellen White
Happy Mother’s Day.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only Begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper, a CNHI News LLC publication.
