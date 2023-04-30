Consumer interest in locally raised beef has remained high since the supply interruptions that COVID-19 brought to our nations beef supply.
This section of the industry is booming as both current and new beef producers take a step into the home-raised beef business. Regardless of experience level, there is great research out there that can help boost our knowledge of the best way to finish cattle on a small scale. A plethora of information can be overwhelming, so where should one start?
The first thing to do is create a plan. This can sound boring but besides the capital to purchase the animal, the bulk of the costs will come from nutrition. Nutrition takes planning. As a member of a Nebraska farming family, we always kept some of our corn crop back for various livestock feeding needs.
That is not a luxury that most Oklahoma farmers and ranchers have, and most will look to co-ops or feed dealers for livestock nutrition needs.
That being said, there are some excellent nutrition options for finishing cattle from the retailers around the state. Make sure you are shopping around for prices and quiz the salesmen and women on the nutrient content of their products. They may even have suggestions on a custom ration that will work well for your situation.
The actual nutritional content of your finishing ration will vary depending on the length of your finishing period, the size of the animal and the type of finishing production system (grain or grass fed). For example, let’s consider two calves that are expected to finish at 1,200 pounds. A weaned 660-pound calf expected to gain 3.0 pounds daily will need a starting ration containing 13% protein, 70% TDN (our measure of energy).
Alternatively, a much larger 960-pound calf will need 11-12% protein while still maintaining that energy level. As the example shows, much of the gain is about the volume that a calf can consume. The smaller calf has some growing to do and can’t eat as much as the larger calf, which makes a more nutrient dense ration necessary.
Another item on your to-do list is to determine and evaluate a forage source. Don’t forget, every OSU extension office can send off forage samples for analysis for minimum cost. Knowing the quality of your forage source is important for proper ration balancing.
With good management, the level of forage in a finishing ration will be around 15% once animals are adapted to the final finishing ration. A 21-day adaptation to the finishing diet is industry standard. Slow adaption to grain diets is key for animal health and efficiency during the entire finishing phase.
Forage-finished animals will have much different plane of nutrition. Forage-based finishing systems may require significant acreage of different forage types to maximize calf growth throughout the year. To enhance daily gain, forage-finished systems should utilize a combination of legumes, perennial grass, annual grasses and brassicas. Even with good forage management, high-quality hay often is necessary in the winter to maintain gain for these animals. Keep in mind, daily gain and final finished weight of grass-fed cattle will often be much less than grain fed animals.
Most of the complexity of finishing a animal is about adapting them to the ration you have chosen and keeping them healthy so they don’t go off-feed or have nutritional upset. Balancing the forage and grain components along with the size of the animal to match the length of the finishing period will take a bit of expertise and knowledge of nutrition.
If you have and questions about nutrition and management of home-raised beef, contact your local OSU county extension office for assistance.
This information was adapted from two OSU factsheets on finishing beef that can be found at https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.