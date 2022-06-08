By Twila Doucet
Long Term Care Authority
When a grandparent takes custody of a grandchild, the first priority is naturally the physical and emotional well-being of the child in their care.
However, there are a number of legal and financial issues to consider. Although you may have physical custody of the child, you may or may not have the legal authority to make decisions for the child. It is crucial that you discuss these issues with the child’s parents and try to agree on how to proceed with the custody arrangement. In most cases, it is important to seek legal counsel to ensure that your rights, and the rights of the child, are protected. A few of the issues to consider include:
• Safety. Has the child been removed from the care of the parents because of abuse or neglect? Is it likely the parents may want the child back, and not give him or her appropriate care? You may need to consider involving Child Protective Services if there is a genuine threat to the child’s safety and well-being.
• Permanency. How long do you expect the child to be in your care? If the stability and safety of the child is in question, you may want to explore your legal options to ensure he or she remains in a safe and secure environment.
• Visitation. Do the parents wish to arrange regular visitation with the child? Is visitation in the child’s best interest? It may be in the best interest of the child to have formal visitation parameters defined by the courts. This will protect your rights, particularly if the child’s parents are not in complete agreement with the custody arrangement.
• Finances. Who will provide for the financial support of the child? Do you have the financial resources to provide for the care of the child, and can you count on the child’s parent to assist with support of the child? Again, a formal arrangement is the best way to make sure everyone involved understands what is expected.
• Educational consent. Do you have the legal right to enroll the child in school and make educational decisions for the child? Many states have open enrollment laws, allowing grandparents who are raising a child without legal custody to register that child in public school. Bear in mind, however, at the very least you will need the child’s birth certificate, Social Security card and immunization records in order to complete enrollment.
• Medical consent. Do you have the right to obtain medical and dental health records and consent to medical treatment? If there is no legal custody agreement, the parent can give authorization to obtain medical treatment to the grandparent by completing a medical release form or writing a statement that includes the name of the caregiver; the name and birthdate of the child in question; a statement of authorization to obtain treatment, and that there is no court order in effect that would prohibit authorization; and signatures of the parent or legal guardian and two witnesses.
Taking on the responsibility of raising a second generation can be enormously challenging. Protecting your rights as the custodial grandparent, as well as the rights of the child should be your first plan of action as you begin this journey, and although you may be reluctant to get the courts involved, obtaining legal representation is the best way to make sure those rights are protected.
Doucet is caregiver coordinator at LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging. She can be contacted at (580) 234-7475 or tdoucet@ltcaenid.org
