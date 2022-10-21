I don’t know about you, but early mornings needing a jacket are probably here to stay. Fall is upon us and this means an incredibly busy time for all of us.
We know that a holiday is coming up when the Halloween stores begin to open. Parents begin the deliberations with their kids about the most perfect costume and a tough conversation about moderating those candy runs from trick-or-treating. This is an opening bookend to a long season of giving, and I hope everyone has a fun and spooky holiday.
For our partner agencies, this is an active part of the year. With the school season well into its second quarter, supports for education, health, happiness and plenty of hunger relief are helping create communities that truly care. For them, this can be one of the busiest moments of the year, especially gearing up for the end-of-year holidays.
As we fill (and honestly refill) our candy dishes at home and at the office in preparation for trick-or-treaters and our friends looking for a sweet snack, I hope you also will ponder filling the dishes of our partner agencies through your continued love and support of the United Way. We have a pretty audacious goal this year because we have an incredible community that continues to step up for our neighbors. And we need you.
When you pass out that candy on Oct. 31, remember the smiling faces of those kids proudly wearing their costumes (and bless our dentists for keeping those smiles in check with all the candy). And remember that giving to your favorite organizations this fall will put smiles on all the faces in Northwest Oklahoma. Start your season of giving and thanksgiving by opening doors for all of our neighbors.
I hope you and your families have a wonderful, ghoulie Halloween and a great beginning to this important season of generosity.
Schiedel is CEO/executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.