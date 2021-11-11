The days are getting shorter and colder, and there’s nothing quite like snuggling up with your cats (in our case, three of the cuddliest and cutest, but I’m a little biased) and reading. But I’m also a crafter, and the long nights have been perfect for that, too.
Lately, I’ve been crocheting holiday gifts, and although I don’t get far (again, three cats and comfy yarn to sit on!) it’s been the perfect cozy activity. For those interested in started their own craft craves, here are some crafty activities coming up at the library:
Craft-a-Library Book Nook: This super cute craft involves turning a magazine holder into a book nook. We did one earlier this year with gnomes and it was a hit. This time, we’re crafting little literary corners, and who doesn’t want a little escape room all to themselves? It’s a registration activity on Nov. 17 at 3 p.m., so call us to register at (580) 234-6313.
Book Folding Workshop: If you’ve been in the library recently, you’ve noticed our front wall is FULL of books that have been folded into fun designs. From the tea kettle and tea cup in “Beauty and the Beast” to one that spells out READ (Psssttt…our folded book designs are going to be sold at the Friends of the Library Book, Bake, & Craft Expo on Dec. 11). Learn how to fold your own Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. This is also a registration activity, so call us to reserve your spot.
Sit & Stitch: If you’re in the mood to craft with friends, Sit & Stitch is back Fridays at 10 a.m. It’s a group of stitch-minded individuals that get together and craft. If you haven’t checked out the video that we cooked up, you should check it out on our Facebook page or YouTube channel. It’s tongue-and-cheek perfection, and we had a lot of fun with yarn (as one does at Sit & Stitch!)
But what if you’re all cozy at home and don’t feel like getting outside? That’s me, in a nutshell, and I welcome you into the fold! Hoopla recently added Craftsy videos into its digital library, so you can follow along and knit socks, make bread, create ornaments, hand-dye yarn, and much more. Get started at enid.okpls.org/download.
There’s also plenty of movies and books on Hoopla, Libby, and at the library for a simple, cozy night in.
And if you’ve knit or crocheted hats, scarves, or gloves, remember to donate your handmade goods (or any store-bought goods!) to our Chase the Chill clothesline to help keep all our Enid residents warm this winter. We’re always in need of men’s socks, too. The clothesline is stocked with warm-weather items, and this year, it’s located on the west side of the library under the gazebo. Anyone may take any items they need, at any time.
So whether you’re in the mood to craft with friends or want a cozy night in, there’s plenty of ways to enjoy those long winter nights with the library.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
