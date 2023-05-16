“It’s starting to warm up out there.”
Tell me you’re from Oklahoma without saying “I’m from Oklahoma.”
The weather is usually one of our favorite topics of conversation, especially when it’s a change of season. As we move into the summer months, I thought this would be a great time to fill you in on what we are doing here at the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
Last month, I was in awe at the packed house for our annual meeting and awards luncheon. What a way to honor so many individuals, businesses and partner organizations who embody the spirit of Live United. If you didn’t make it, please be sure to pick up one of our Impact Reports. Better yet, keep your eyes out for next year’s event.
While we aren’t in full campaign mode — yet — summer is a time where we set forth our plans for the fall workplace and volunteer campaigns. David and Jenn Lawrence have stepped up this year to chair our 2023 campaign. I appreciate their willingness to continue the momentum from the last several years that have broken records and busted through goals.
The theme for 2023 is “Our Community.” We believe that it takes collaboration and cooperation to get the work done. Northwest Oklahoma is all about working together. As one.
As Our Community.
It is a perfect extension of the Live United premise. Each day and each hour, we come together to identify and solve problems from a local and very professional perspective.
Please keep those calendars open as we announce various events. Coming up soon is our Bacon Bash event on Friday, July 7. The event on the square will include BIG machines, a Brew Garden, a band and even a baseball game. You won’t want to miss this fun event of food and summertime activities in the heart of Enid.
We can’t wait to celebrate with you this year. And we appreciate your commitment to Our Community as we head into the summer months.
Schiedel is CEO/executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
