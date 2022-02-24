I’ve always been better at writing than speaking. When I was little, I struggled with R’s and W’s, so much so that I took one-on-one speech classes until I was in the fifth grade. It was only when I was writing that I felt like I could express myself. First, through my stories with an accompanying treasure map (crudely drawn because I was not gifted with artistic talent), then poetry, and, finally, historical fiction.
And I’ve kept all my writing. Even though when I look back at my “Dear Diary” days, it makes me cringe, I grew up in it. It holds a tiny shred of my life experiences, be they overly dramatic ramblings or not.
That’s why I’m always excited every year when Enid Author Fest is held at the library. (Though it hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.) We usually have around 40 authors with their books scattered around the library lobby for signing and selling. It’s glorious! This year, we’re holding it on Saturday, April 23 from 1-5 p.m.
I was worried it would conflict with the release of “Downton Abbey” (the second full-length movie comes out March 25) or when the second season of “Bridgerton” (a historical romance series based on Julia Quinn’s novels) drops on Netflix. I’m a historical fiend, so it can’t be held against me!
Margo Holmes, our adult program development coordinator, created the event and every year, we team up with the Enid Writers’ Club, our Friends of the Library group, and — for the last few years — we’ve also had Putnam Six on board to help authors take care of book sales.
This year is set to be a great year, too! April is National Poetry Month, so in honor of it, we’ll be hosting a poetry contest for all ages. Each entrant will receive a free copy of the poetry anthology, and winners will be chosen by the Enid Writers’ Club. Watch for more information on our social media pages and website as it gets closer to April.
- Authors are also invited to donate one of their books to the library so anyone with an Enid Public Library card can check out their work after the event. We’ll also hopefully have a Poet Pop-up station, but that’s still in the works (crosses fingers).
Right now, we’re looking for authors to apply for this year’s Enid Author Fest! We’d love to have you there, and we’d like as many genres and books for all ages to be represented — from memoirs and fiction, to children’s and young adult.
Learn more and apply for Enid Author Fest on the library’s website: https://tinyurl.com/yc3d385a. Deadline to apply is March 17, and authors will be notified of their acceptance by March 19. Any questions may be directed to enidauthorfest@gmail.com.
We can’t wait to see everyone in April!
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
Enid Author Fest is almost here
And we want you there, too!
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
