By Josh Bushong
Without a doubt, the wheat crop is going to be short this year. Farmers already are making plans and getting some summer crops established.
Corn, soybean, grain sorghum, feed and sesame usually get mentioned the most. In addition to having fewer wheat bushels to harvest, there also is going to be less wheat made into hay. Instead of looking for a summer grain crop, several farmers are looking toward a feed crop to hay.
While driving throughout north central Oklahoma last week, I noticed significant acres of wheat that will not be taken to grain. A few wheat fields already have been laid down for hay, and I assume more will soon be, too. There also have been a few wheat fields already chemically burned down in preparation of a summer crop. With the soil profile depleted, significant rains will be critical for establishment and production.
Some corn and soybean planting already has started and many more acres will follow. Mid- to late-May planted soybeans have shown to be relatively consistent for many in the region the past five or so years. We have favorable soil temperatures to favor good germination, but soil moisture at planting depth is hard to find for most.
Inadequate weed control is one of the most yield-limiting factors, as some research has shown yield losses as high as 79%. Certain herbicide programs may seem expensive, but still can be economical if yields are protected. From soybean emergence to the V3 growth stage (third trifoliate) is the most critical period to limit weed competition to protect yield potential.
As always, we recommend soybean producers rely on residual herbicides instead of solely relying on traits that allow the post-emergence applications of glyphosate, glufosinate, 2,4-D (Enlist) or dicamba (Xtend). ALS herbicides (such as Classic, FirstRate and Pursuit) have good activity on many broadleaf weeds but can be weak on pigweeds and waterhemp. PPO herbicides (such as Cadet, Cobra, Reflex, Resource and UltraBlazer) have activity on many problem broadleaf weeds and also have been a good option if some weeds are suspect of ALS resistance. Assure II, Fusilade DX, Poast and Select are some good options if grass control is needed.
Recent field trials by Oklahoma State University have shown that pairing pre-emergent herbicides with post-emergent herbicides resulted in higher yields (about 10-15 more bushels) and fewer weeds. These trials looked at planting date and post-emerge application timings with and without a pre-emerge. Later planted soybeans generally benefited more from the pairing of a pre-emerge and post-emerge.
To save yield potential, it is best to start clean and stay weed-free for the first few weeks of crop growth. Soybean producers must first decide which herbicide traits is best for their operation, develop a herbicide plan, and also make a backup plan if herbicide applications are delayed or fail satisfactory control. Weed control strategies need to consider future crop rotations and should also be a long term investment in managing herbicide resistant weeds. Going cheap now may become much more expensive later.
With grain sorghum and feed crops, such as forage sorghums, sudangrass and sorghum sudans, some of the same principles apply. The main plain should start clean of weeds, used residual products, and use post-emerge products if needed until the crop can canopy over to shade out later emerging weeds. Group 15 herbicides, such as Dual, Bicep, Warrant, etc., are good options for residual control of many grasses and small seeded broadleaves. If a group 15 herbicide is used make sure to used safened seed, such as Concept treated, to prevent herbicide injury to the crop.
Contact your local OSU County Extension office with any questions about crop options and herbicide options for your farming operation.
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
