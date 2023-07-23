And the apostles said to the Lord, “Increase our faith.”
So the Lord said, “If you have faith as a mustard seed, you can say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be pulled up by the roots and be planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.” (Luke 17:5-6)
But, what exactly is faith? Is it a belief system? Is it just doing something blindly? Romans 10:17 tells us that faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the word.
So many times I hear people say they don’t have any faith and don’t know how to go about getting it. Scripture says we can move mountains with just a mustard seed of faith. Your mountain needs to hear your voice. It needs to hear the command in your voice that takes authority over your life.
As Mark Hankins said in his book, “The Spirit of Faith:”
“It doesn’t take long for your voice to reach heaven and enter the ears of Almighty God. He is the source of your authority as a believer. Heaven responds to your voice. We must lift our voices with the voice of faith that believes, expects, and will not be denied. I promise, God will respond to the voice of faith and the angels are activated by your words.”
I had an appointment to see Dr. Benton today, and we talked a lot about faith and what it means to have faith. She reminded me that faith is not a belief system, it’s a relationship. When she said that, a light went on, and suddenly things got a little clearer.
Without a relationship, you can’t have faith. That’s why when you hear someone say it’s hard to have faith or they don’t have faith, it’s because they don’t have a relationship with Jesus. You can’t have a relationship with someone you don’t know.
We can substitute the word faith for the word relationship and change the whole dynamic. So when God told the disciples to increase their faith, He was telling them to increase their relationship with Him, and that alone would change everything.
Faith is knowing: “If God be for you, who can be against you?” Faith is trusting that what God said is true, and we can have what we say. But, unless we know Him, have a personal relationship with Him, it’s impossible to please Him (Heb.11:6), because we can’t have faith in someone we don’t know. And without faith, the Bible says it’s impossible to please God. Does this make sense?
God is saying to all of us today: Never forget: I am always with you ... in good times and in bad times, on mountaintops and in valleys, in joy and in tears, in blessings and in trials. Whatever you are going through, I am right there beside you ... every day, every night, every step of the way. I love you, and I won’t leave you. Trust me to take care of you and be faithful to you in every season that you walk through.
If a complete stranger spoke those very words to you, how would you react? Exactly … you wouldn’t ... because you don’t know them. You have no relationship with them. They could be high on drugs for all you know.
Mark, chapter 11, talks a lot about faith. In verse 22, when Jesus told the disciples to have faith in God, he was telling them to have a deeper relationship with God ... more confidence, more trust, more belief. In verses 22-24, Jesus gives practical instruction concerning our exercise of faith. (1) Jesus is the source and grounds of our faith and who we are. Faith only flows to Him because of the faithfulness that flows from Him. (2) Faith in our hearts is designed to be spoken, and thereby becomes active and affective toward specific results.
It’s not a trick or formula to get things from God. Our faith must be In God and His word, for it is “In Him we live and move and have our being” (Acts 17:28). Not doubting but only believing is the key to receiving what you desire from God. The more you know Him, the deeper, the stronger, your faith is. Knowing Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior really is the key, and the bottom line to having deep abiding faith in God.
I pray this column makes sense to you and gets down in your spirit. Just remember: Faith is voice activated; it’s not a belief system, it’s a relationship. Do you know Him today? “For God so loved the world, He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today. Jesus loves you, and so do I.
