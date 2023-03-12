“And Jesus answered and SAID to them, “have faith in God.” For verily I say unto you, that whosoever SAYS to this mountain, “be thou removed and be cast into the sea,” and does not doubt in his heart, but BELIEVES that those things he SAYS will be done, he WILL HAVE whatever he SAYS. “Therefore I SAY to you, whatsoever things you ASK when you pray, BELIEVE that you RECEIVE them, and you WILL HAVE them.” (Mark 11:22-24)
So, the key words here are SAID ..., SAYS, … BELIEVE …, RECEIVE ... and HAVE!!! Meditate on this Scripture, do a word study on each word and allow the Holy Spirit to show you some things you know not of. The more you SAY it (speak it out loud), the deeper it digs into your spirit and the stronger your faith will grow.
It’s necessary to understand that God’s Word has the answer to all the perplexities in your life, whatever they may be. Just know that it’s your mouth, that tongue and your confession that is the key to receiving (or not receiving) whatever you are believing God for. I truly believe that what you say today, you will live tomorrow. The latter part of Romans 4:17 talks about calling forth those things that be not as though they were. Think about it ...
Jesus said if we pray to God in faith, in His name, we can move those mountains or obstacles that hinder or block us from receiving the promises of God. Prayer is the power that moves the mountains in our lives and we do that by confessing out loud what God’s Word says about a situation. Faith is the ability to believe. It is the invisible confidence within us that something exists other than what we presently see; and that ability to believe is already in us. God gave it to us. Life and death are in the power of the tongue, so be very careful what you say.
Faith is a substance. God used it to create the universe (Hebrews 11:3) Faith is a seed planted in the soil of our very own spirit. God planted it there when He formed us in our mother’s womb. Hebrews 11:1 tells us “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen (or hoped for).” What are you hoping for? Begin to confess OUT LOUD, (loud enough for the devil to hear you) that you have mountain-moving faith! You can do all things through Christ Who strengthens you.”
Beloveds, don’t waiver in your faith just because you aren’t seeing results right away or things are changing as quickly as you want them too. Speak to that mountain of lack ... or cancer ... or addiction, whatever your mountain looks like. Begin to speak OUT LOUD … tell it exactly what you expect it to do and keep on speaking and keep on believing. I promise, they will move! They have no choice, it’s the Word of God, it’s His promise! Grab hold of that bulldog faith God placed within you, hold on with all the tenacity and veracity you can muster up and remember we are overcomers by the Blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony. (Rev. 12:11) Right this down in big, bold letters and hang it by your bed: “I believe it will be exactly as God said it will be.” (Acts 27:25)
Did you know that every time you hear the Word of God, faith cometh? It’s true, read Romans 10:17. “So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” So every time you hear the word of God, be it by listening to a message or reading your Bible out loud, faith cometh! I love that. We don’t even have to try, just listen and allow the Word to work … because the Word works if we work it. Oh, that’s so yummy!
Well, beloveds, I hope you know by now that God didn’t give you cancer or diabetes or any of those other ugly things that plague you. But what He did give you is His faith, His love and His ability SAY and RECEIVE and BELIEVE whatever it is your heart desires. Only believe!
Beloveds, what are you confessing? What is rolling so easily off your tongue … especially in times of doubt and unbelief, when things get hard and you are not getting your miracle quick enough. Beloveds, God intends for you to have your miracle, “… hold fast to your confession of faith” and continue to say what God says about your situation. Find that Scripture that reaches down deep into your spirit and yanks your chain so hard, nothing will keep you from your miracle … even in the darkest of circumstances, and hang them all over your house, in your car, wherever you spend your time and SAY, SPEAK and BELIEVE every time you see one.
Today’s column goes out to a couple of old friends, both of whom are very dear to me, and who need a little help mustering up enough faith to get their miracle. I pray their believer buttons have been pushed and their faith activated from deep within (and I know it’s there). Hang in there, my precious friends … Keep on believing. God is faithful even when we are not. He is God all by Himself and Isaiah 55:11 promises us “… His Word does not come back void, but will accomplish what God pleases and will prosper in ‘the thing’ for which God sent it.” Oh shoot, just read all of Isaiah 55, it will bless your heart and fill you with hope.
Never forget: “For God so loved the world, He gave His only Begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16) “For I am the Way, the Truth and the Life, no man comes to the Father but by me.” (John 14:6)
Keep the Faith and worship somewhere today.
Sorrels is a former Enid News & Eagle employee who writes columns for the newspaper, a CNHI News LLC publication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.