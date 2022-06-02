The only time I’ve seen the ocean was during a trip to Florida when I was young. Unfortunately, we picked a cold day and no one was there. In fact, the whole trip it rained something fierce. However, I remember that one day, looking at the expanse of the ocean in awe.
The memory leads me into this year’s summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities. Here are a few children’s programs coming up this June at the library:
Summer Kick Off
Summer Reading kicks off on Friday, June 3 from 6-8 p.m. The library will have free hot dogs and sno-cones, giveaways and fun! A2Z Therapeutic Petting Zoo will also bring some animals! Be sure to stop by and sign up for summer reading.
IMPACT Wednesdays
IMPACT Wednesdays is a recycling program for elementary-aged students. The library will be collecting plastic lids and caps. Every Wednesday, students will clean and sort the item, while learning about the importance of recycling and taking care of the planet.
After summer reading, the library will deliver the items to Green Tree Plastics in Evansville, Ind. The company then repurposes the caps and lids into usable furniture!
A list of caps and lids the library will accept as donations is on our website at enid.okpls.org. Community members may donate their items in the poly cart located in the library lobby.
STEM Thursdays
Thursdays are all about STEM for elementary students. Participants will do a different project each week, using science, technology, engineering and math skills. Drop-in sessions begin on the hour at 2, 3 and 4 p.m.
Youth health literacy events
This summer, the library will have two health literacy classes for youth led by instructor Angela Krieger. Mommy & Me: Music & Movement is for babies and their grown-ups on Fridays from June 2-July 8 at 10:30 a.m. Teen Yoga is for teens ages sixth grade and up and meets Tuesdays from June 7–July 12 at 2 p.m.
These programs are thanks to the Health Literacy Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services!
Finer Arts Oklahoma
Our latest addition to the June calendar is Finer Arts Oklahoma, which will perform stories and chanties. This event is for kids of all ages on Monday, June 13 at 2 p.m.
That’s only a handful of events on top of some awesome decorations at the library! Be sure to check out the pirate ship that was hand-built by Library Specialist Jessie and her husband, Ryan, and hand-painted by Program & Development Coordinator Susan and her husband, Brian!
Register for summer reading today at enid.beanstack.org or on the Beanstack App. We can’t wait to bring you an Ocean of Possibilities!
Thank you to the Summer Reading sponsors
Four programs and the purchase of children’s books was made possible from a $5,500 grant from Park Avenue Thrift Enid. Thanks to Lowe’s for discounting the lumber for the pirate ship. The following places donated prizes: SkateTown, Oakwood Bowl, Gaslight Theatre, Boomerang Diner, Enid Axe and Freddy’s of Enid.
Health literacy programming is brought to you by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
