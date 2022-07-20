With temperatures scorching, most of us are thinking about swimming pools, lemonade and barbecues with family and friends. Kids are out of school and our routines look a little more relaxed.
Enid always remains a big hub of activity, even during summer. Our United Way partners here in Northwest Oklahoma continue to serve area residents with incredible programming that keeps our kids active, fed and sustained through the summer when school isn’t in session. Our partners also keep our citizens healthy and cared for. The work doesn’t stop.
My wife and I have called Enid home for several years now. I have appreciated the warmest of embraces in this community. Every door I get to knock on is opened and we have been welcomed into this magnificent city. Part of that embrace has been my active participation with the Rotary in Enid. And earlier this month, I had the pleasure of passing the Rotary torch I have had for the past year as president to my good friend Carrie Sanders.
Carrie is no stranger to Living United as the former director of United Way partner agencies. Today, her work with our Cherokee Strip Community Foundation is changing lives in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. I am thrilled she has taken on this incredible leadership duty for our city. Our Rotary club is a group of leaders who truly put our community first. Carrie will be outstanding in this role.
As we begin the back-to-school preparations, the United Way is gearing up for a big fall campaign and we continue to look to our city and regional leaders to help us all Live United. I can’t wait to share more details with you all this fall, but we will officially kick things off Aug. 15.
Now go enjoy that lemonade by the pool, as we prepare for a busy late summer and upcoming fall.
Schiedel is CEO and executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
