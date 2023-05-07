Every community must compete with every other community for its share of attention, customers, businesses and investment. Those who don’t compete are left behind. Other cities and towns know there is no status quo. You are either progressing or getting lapped.
Through its official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), Visit Enid, the City of Enid understands it is in the travel promotion business. With tourism and economic development more hand-in-hand today than ever before, tourism has been called the first date of economic development.
A general definition of economic development is the creation of wealth from which community benefits are realized. It is more than a jobs program, it’s an investment in growing your economy and enhancing the prosperity and quality of life for all residents.
If you are a new business owner or one considering relocating to a community, what are the main things you are looking for? Several factors, of course, but two of the top attributes are quality of schools, and what is there to do for employees once they are off the clock. That’s quality of life.
Tourism sells those same quality-of-life opportunities economic development is promoting to potential new business owners. Visit Enid promotes our attractions, events, restaurants and small businesses, the same opportunities that will attract a visitor or a business owner looking to relocate or start a new business in Enid.
Residents also select where they live on many factors, including career, schools for their children and the fun things there are to do. Quality of life.
Visit Enid reaches out to residents and non-residents alike, as travel and tourism also brings direct value to our citizens. Destination promotion benefits the well-being of every person in a community. In Enid’s case, Visit Enid builds opportunities and quality of life that benefits the citizens of Enid.
Everyone in a community benefits from tourism. It boosts our economy, employs over 1,300 residents (including me!), enriches our businesses and pays for important public services such as education, law enforcement, fire protection, water and assorted capital projects.
Today, tourism is economic development. Visit Enid works closely with the Enid Regional Development Alliance, Main Street Enid and the Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce in promoting Enid. We do what we do because we love Enid and want to make it a better place to raise our families. We are citizens, too. We want these same quality-of-life options that we promote to bring outsiders to our city.
This is National Travel and Tourism Week, an annual industry tradition through the U.S. Travel Association, celebrating the value travel holds for our economy, businesses, personal well-bring and more. Enid has two major events this week to help recognize and promote travel and tourism. Wednesday is the Lt. Governor’s Travel and Tourism Summit in the grand ballroom at the Stride Bank Center. Workshops featuring local entrepreneurs with inspiring strategies to drive visitors to your city year round, and Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, the chief marketer of Oklahoma as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, will host a town hall meeting followed by a reception.
Enid is Day 6 of TravelOK Trip-a-Day Giveaway. Clues will be posted on VisitEnid.org beginning at 10 a.m. Friday and every hour until someone finds the $600 Enid prize package hidden in our city.
Visit Enid promotes Enid as a great place to live and work, yet creating a desirable destination to live, work and play cannot be done by a municipality alone. It takes a village. Most residents are members of a business, civic or religious organization who holds monthly, quarterly or yearly meetings for its membership. Why not hold one of those meetings in Enid? Contact our office and let us help you recruit.
If we succeed, travelers will encounter more well-informed locals as part of the visit, improving their experiences, and the community will get a broader, more resilient local workforce. Enjoy National Travel and Tourism Week.
Rob Houston is director of Visit Enid.
