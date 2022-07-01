This coming July 26 marks the day 32 years ago when President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law. Since then, Disability Pride Month parades have been happening every July in celebration from Boston to New York to San Francisco. Though the month isn’t nationally recognized, in 2015, New York declared July Disability Pride Month on the ADA’s 25th Anniversary.
According to America’s Disability Community website, Disability Pride Month is about “promote[ing] visibility and mainstream awareness of the positive pride felt by people with disabilities.” It’s defined as “accepting and honoring each person’s uniqueness and seeing it as a natural and beautiful part of human diversity.”
This July, the library will be celebrating Disability Pride Month with a book display. The display will feature books written by disabled authors and featuring disabled characters. The display will be up all month long with quotes to start the conversation in celebration of human diversity.
Children’s Books
• "All the Way to the Top" by Annette Bay Pimentel
This book is a biography of a young girl named Jennifer Keelan-Chaffins who became a Disability Rights Activist at the age of 6. She participated in the Capital Crawl in Washington, D.C., that eventually led to the signing of the ADA in 1990. A Disability Rights timeline can be found in the back. This is an accessible book for children to learn more about the ADA.
• "El Deafo" by Cece Bell
Cece Bell’s graphic novel memoir tells her story as a hard-of-hearing young girl who navigates a new school. El Deafo received the Newbery Honor Award in 2015.
Young Adult Books
• "Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens," Edited by Marieke Nijkamp
This anthology features 13 tales written by disabled authors. Each story features and celebrates diverse stories and abilities and breaks the stigmas related to disabilities.
• "My Brain is Different" by Monzusu
This manga anthology offers a wide-range of experiences of ADHD individuals and those with other developmental disorders. The illustrator, Monzusu, collected nine stories (including their own) and combined them into this anthology.
Book for Adults
• "Haben: the Deafblind Woman who Conquered Harvard Law" by Haben Girma
This memoir tells the story of Haben Girma, who recounts her travels around the world as a Deafblind woman.
• "The Brown Sisters" series by Talia Hibbert
Hibbert’s contemporary romance series features three sisters with differing abilities. Each installment in the series offers up a lot of humor, heart and romantic hijinks.
No matter how you celebrate Disability Pride Month this July, the library can help you find books to celebrate. Be sure to check out the display this month in the library lobby. Need even more recommendations? Just ask a librarian!
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.