Last month, our United Way gathered for our annual luncheon to celebrate our super heroes of Northwest Oklahoma. It was great to shake hands with friends to not only thank them for another great campaign but to also pat our Enid leaders on the back for their exceptional leadership, contributions and volunteerism.
I am reminded that sometimes, heroes are born into a destiny. But most often, heroes are often the people who rise to great challenges and journeys. They take on leadership early and humbly serve others for the good of the world.
Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, they are the engineer that builds a suit to save the world like an Iron Man. Other times, a Frodo Baggins who comes from a little village on a long journey with friends to save humanity. Or maybe it’s Wonder Woman, who represents the possibility and potential of life without war, hate or violence, and she is a beacon of hope to all who are in need. Whoever they are, heroes emerge in almost every story.
In Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, our heroes are the men and women who volunteer and step up when our community calls them. I am privileged to be surrounded by volunteers and servant leaders who consistently answer that call with humility, ideas and rolled-up sleeves to work.
Our heroes are the staff and volunteers at all of our partner agencies who do great things to improve and serve our community. Each and every day, they wake up to change lives and save lives. We owe them such gratitude. Our community thrives thanks to their ingenuity and resilience.
The United Way is always looking for more of our everyday heroes. As we move into summer, we will continue to build our campaign team, and we could use a few more great leaders to make this another record year. And the United Way has other ways that our local heroes can get involved with us or one of our excellent partners.
Every one of us in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma has the potential to be a hero. I urge you to continue those small acts of kindness every day. I urge you to reach out to your neighbors, family and friends and be present for them.
To quote the David Bowie song - We can be heroes, if just for one day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.