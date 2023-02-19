I have to apologize for exposing fresh wounds, but the prospect of feeding cattle in the winter of 2023-24 begins this spring.
Many producers still are scrambling for hay supplies as most reserves have been depleted. Fortunately, recent moisture in some areas of the state give promise for spring grass.
The current drought is one of the most extreme in recent memory. Some may recollect that there were periods of less rainfall or higher temps, but this drought has been long lasting and widespread across the entire United States. This widespread effect has lessened the ability for nearby regions to ship hay to us, and overall hay supplies are lower than they have been in recent drought years.
Will producers be eager to replenish hay stocks in 2023? Some I have talked to believe they will wait to see what the summer offers. With 5-by-6 round bales bringing well over $100/bale I am not surprised. However, there have been many acres of oats planted and early season moisture makes producers hopeful for good haying opportunities. If you want to carry a large cow herd into next year, be mindful of securing hay supplies when you can.
Another consideration is the demand for hay. While hay supplies are very low, we also have sold off a large portion of the cow herd. There will be less mouths to feed and that could certainly dampen the insatiable need for hay in the coming year. I know several producers who have had to sell cows even though they fed through the winter. They just came up a few months short of having enough hay.
I am not optimistic about the availability of hay coming into Oklahoma from nearby states in the coming year. All of the surrounding states suffered as we have, and it will take high moisture events to replenish soil reserves. Also keep in mind that many pastures have been overgrazed in the past year, so early season forage is likely to suffer as plants replenish root reserves. That, of course, is entirely dependent on continued rainfall as we ponder this problem in February.
As I plan for the coming year, there are some things I want to do differently. Consider spraying weeds early to reduce the competition for moisture. Early season moisture reserves will be incredibly important as we try to recover from the drought. I also believe it is a good idea to consider fertilizing improved grasses in a more strategic way. Get soil samples so that you know where your grass stands are at. If we have reduced root mass in the drought, access to phosphorus and other nutrients such as potassium could be limited. If you have not fertilized in recent years, those plants may be dependent on deep root mass to access enough of those nutrients.
Long-range weather forecasts have me hopeful that we will move out of a La Nina pattern. That does not necessarily mean we will see average or above-average rainfall. Continue to weigh the cost and benefit of keeping high stocking rates to the promise of higher calf prices in coming years. It can pay to be counter-cyclical if you have the resources to accomplish it. Just be sure you don’t burn up reserves to keep cows that will end up getting sold in January anyway.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service west area ag economics specialist.
