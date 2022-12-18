By Rick Nelson
Cold temperatures usually bring ice and snow, making it difficult to travel for both motorists and pedestrians.
Public safety during this time is a high priority and usually addressed by using deicing compounds. While these deicing compounds make it safer for us, these products often damage concrete surfaces, automobiles and landscape plants.
There are several deicing compounds, each with pros and cons.
Sodium chloride (NaCl) is the most common and known as table or rock salt. It is the least expensive, most widely used and is most effective when temperatures are above 15. Unfortunately, sodium chloride is very corrosive and damaging to landscape plants and excessive sodium in the soil can destroy its structure.
Calcium chloride (CaCl2) dissolves readily, acts quickly and is effective in very cold temperatures down to minus 20. It is, however, highly corrosive to concrete and metals, but slightly less damaging to plants than sodium chloride.
Potassium chloride (KCl) is a natural material used for fertilizer but is highly corrosive as a deicer. It is less damaging than sodium chloride to plants.
Calcium magnesium acetate (CMA) is an environmentally friendly compound derived from dolomitic limestone and acetic acid.
CMA is considered safer for plant material, non-corrosive to concrete surfaces and biodegradable.
It also is effective at melting ice to around 15. The downside, it is more expensive.
Deicing materials are salts that melt ice, creating a brine solution (salty water) which freezes at lower temperatures. The problem in the landscape occurs when this brine solution is splashed onto plant foliage or runs off pavement into the soil. An accumulation in the soil near plant roots results in damage to the plants.
Plants suffer a salt-induced water shortage, even though there may be moisture in the soil, because roots are unable to absorb sufficient water.
Small quantities of carbohydrates are sometimes added to deicers. There are pros and cons about blending an agricultural additive into brine or rock salt. Alone, carbohydrates do not aid in melting ice or snow.
However, mixed into chloride products, they have the potential to reduce deicer application rates and increase deicer performance for a variety of situations.
The most common positive aspects of these additives include the following: interference with ice crystal formation, reducing the freeze point of your brine, increased “sticking” to surfaces and reducing corrosion.
To minimize damage by deicing materials in the landscape consider the following approaches:
• Mechanical removal. The less ice and snow present, the less deicing material needed.
• Use abrasive materials in conjunction with mechanical and/or deicing materials. Abrasives such as sand have few impacts on the environment. They do not melt ice but do improve traction on slippery surfaces.
• Plan ahead. Plant salt-tolerant plants in areas receiving large amounts of deicing material; locate salt sensitive plants away from areas deicing materials are used; use hardscapes (gutters, barriers) to channel runoff away from planting areas; try not to pile snow containing deicing materials onto planting areas; and irrigate once heavily in the spring to leach salts away from root zone.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
