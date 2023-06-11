By Dana Zook
Spring flew past and we are now nearly halfway through June.
This time of year always flies by as a great deal of spring extension programming is crammed into April and May ahead the busy summer growing season.
In my job, spring and early summer is the time of year when we host Cow Calf Boot Camp.
This particular year, Oklahoma State University hosted three versions of boot camp: Cow Calf Bootcamp, Advanced Boot Camp and a boot camp specifically designed for women. These one-of-a-kind programs are designed for both beginners and experienced producers who are interested in increasing their level of expertise in beef production. All boot camps provide three days of classroom sessions and hands-on instruction.
You might be wondering why we host so many versions of the camp. These camps target segments of producers with different degrees of experience. For instance, the “original” Cow Calf Boot Camp is open to any current or future cattle producers. This initial boot camp provides education for many basic concepts that are essential to successful beef production. Basics in beef nutrition, health, forage management, and economics of cow calf production area all taught in this introductory version of the camp.
The Advanced Camp is open to any person who has attended a boot camp in the past. This version of the camp builds on the education of the original camp and looks at more progressive, in-depth topics such as rotational grazing, EPD’s, breeding soundness exams, reproductive technologies, strategic forage budgeting and beef carcass and sub primal anatomy.
The Women’s Cow Calf Boot Camp is similar to the original cow calf boot camp but is designed primarily for women who want a chance to learn more about beef cattle production in the presence of other ladies. Many women who have attended explain they want to learn more about aspects of beef production that their spouse often takes care of or they enroll to get help with a certain area of their current enterprise. They also enjoy meeting other women and making connections in the agriculture industry. As a woman employed in agriculture, I recognize the value and enjoyment of being around other women with similar interests.
Since 2011, 14 camps have been held and more than 550 people have graduated. Boot Camp is well-known across the nation and it is not uncommon for each camp to have a number of cattle producers from surrounding states. If you are interested in attending one of the upcoming Cow Calf Boot Camps, visit the website to get your name on the waiting list https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/cow-calf-boot-camp. Once on the waiting list, you will be notified once registration opens for the next camp.
There also is a boot camp focused on meat goat production that will be held Oct. 16-18, 2023. Find more information about this version of boot camp or to register at https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/meat-goat-production/.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
