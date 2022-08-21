Howdy market watchers. The roller-coaster ride continues. Regardless of the industry, commodities are experiencing extreme volatility as traders bounce between headlines of resilient labor markets, gauging inflation, fears of recession, weather and geopolitical tensions rising around the world.
Concerns of a China economic slowdown this week sent rumbles through global markets as they lower interest rates to keep the economy stimulated amid continued mandatory COVID lockdowns. The theatrics being displayed across the Taiwan Straits ultimately may manifest into trade disruptions for U.S. ag exports to China. Meanwhile, our congressional leaders persist at poking the panda. We likely will see greater solidarity re-emerge on the international stage between China, Russia and those that oppose the Allied front in the coming years. Critical elections in many countries are upcoming this fall, though not all are free and fair, and will be a litmus test of where local politics stand on these matters.
One thing seems certain is that inflation control, economic stability and security from international threats are going to be top platform topics. We also have a Farm Bill to renegotiate in 2023. This will again be a fight among urban and the increasingly under-represented rural constituents of the importance of government support in the agriculture sector. Depending on who controls the majority, we likely will see the environment emerge as a prerequisite to qualify for certain subsidies.
Politics aside, if buyers are willing to pay agriculturalists fair values for carbon reduction, why not try to figure out how we can be the recipient of such payments? I have reviewed many programs in this carbon space and find that many require unforgiving changes in the way you operate with extended timeframes in an uncertain world. However, I have vetted one company that offers upfront payments, soil samples to benchmark carbon sequestration that you also can access to manage fertility, shorter commitment windows, payments that increase with the price of carbon and a bonus program that provides incentives not penalties to add practices. To get paid, you will need to sign up ahead of wheat planting. Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 if you’d like to discuss details and enroll some acres.
U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions declined slightly from last week, while spring wheat conditions remain unchanged, although harvest remains behind schedule. U.S. exports were weak across the board with a strengthening U.S. dollar amid mixed signals from the Fed meeting minutes from the last FOMC gathering. Early weak action in the corn took back much of the prior week gains until finding support at the 20-day moving average with a decent finish to the week closing above $6.23. Soybeans traded in a similar fashion with a dramatic selloff to begin the week followed by strength thereafter. November beans closed the week at $14.04, with an inside day, lower high and higher low versus previous session, suggesting a breakout next week.
The Profarmer tour likely will be that catalyst to tell us in which direction. A break above $14.20, could see $14.60 in the cards, but I believe these levels, if reached, should be protected. Supply out of South America, rising tensions with the U.S. and potential economic weakness could see demand expectations soften as we approach the U.S. harvest. Softening palm oil prices out of Southeast Asia also may cap the extent of a sustained rally.
The wheat market had a disappointing week despite a firm finish Friday. This market has been in sideways consolidation mode for nearly two months, though ranges have been wide. Thursday’s new low below the previous July 22 low was cause for concern, but broadly speaking, the market managed to hold the bottom of the range. Working against the wheat market has been continued reports of an increasing Russian wheat crop, Ukrainian exports, although nearly all have been corn, Indian supplies, Iraq’s tender cancellation this week and rain chances for the Southern Plains this weekend. Unfortunately, the forecasts seemed to weaken slightly as the dates neared. Hopefully these forecasts are as wrong as usual and we will see broad coverage and plentiful rain.
Wheat planting is just around the corner in Texas and Oklahoma and a soaker would greatly improve the fall forage prospects. Additional moisture also should see another cutting of much-needed hay before quality begins to deteriorate. Winter wheat grazing will be heavily sought after this year with limited and expensive feedstocks to winter livestock this year.
The cattle market also continues to look promising as herd reduction further tightens inventory levels. Cash markets remain firm for calves and fat cattle with Texas and Oklahoma trading $142 this week and $148 in Nebraska. Futures contracts surged filling late February gaps on the feeder chart and late April gaps on the live cattle charts. USDA’s anticipated monthly cattle-on-feed report was released Friday at 2 p.m. Despite the aforementioned herd dynamics, this report had a bearish bias versus expectations. August on-feed numbers came in higher than expected at 101.4% over last year versus 100.7 average trade guesses. Similarly, July placements came in significantly higher at 101.8% versus 98.5% trade estimates. July marketings came in lower than expected at 96.1% versus 97.1% expected. After the recent spike in cattle contracts, I expect these report results and firmer corn next week will see some near-term correction. Having said that, I still believe we will see front-month $2.00 per cwt feeder cattle futures in the coming months barring any major collapse in the global economic status quo.
Put options and LRP are both good tools to protect your downside in this market while keeping upside open. March 2023 feeder futures closed the week at $191.350, which is a market to protect if you’re buying cattle at these higher levels.
For those joining the Sidwell Insurance fall meetings in Enid on Monday, Kingfisher on Tuesday and Fairview on Thursday, Sidwell Strategies will be there to talk grain and cattle markets and strategies for the crop year ahead.
Come see me every Thursday sale day (check summer hours) at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Brady Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
