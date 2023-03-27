With spring break behind us, we are well on our way to hopefully some summer fun. We also have some whiplash around "wasn't it just the new year?"
Budding trees, flowers and green grass mean those outdoor activities will be ramping back up. Kids will play baseball and a few of us more "mature" folks will be planting tomatoes very soon.
This is a time of year where you see people gathering together out and about. And this is why it is a perfect time to celebrate "Our Community." This is the 2023 theme of our United Way of Northwest Oklahoma annual meeting and campaign, and I can think of no better way we Live United than to invest in and celebrate Our Community.
I hope you will join me, our board of directors, supporting donors, businesses, partner agencies and Oklahoma best friends for a luncheon on April 20 in Enid. We will be celebrating a near record campaign for 2022, talking about community needs and honoring the many people who have made Living United a household term in Our Community.
This year, I want to also highlight that with great success comes great responsibility. Our agencies continue to report amazing success and outcomes, but at the same time, the needs continue to grow. Our shelters remain at capacity, our food banks support more with more, our students continue to need assistance with many basics to help them thrive in school and at home, and Our Community continues to respond to these needs.
Northwest Oklahoma can boast a lot of champions and cheerleaders for our local programs that enrich Our Community. I'm excited to celebrate these champions and cheerleaders. I am also hopeful that those champions and cheerleaders will commit to buddying up this year to build an even greater community of "do-gooders" and "change-makers." Our community thrives because of you. Whether you volunteer, donate, host a campaign or spread the good word about our mission to Live United, you continue generations of community excellence.
Can't wait to see you next month. If you haven't reserved a seat or a table, please contact Ms. Kim at the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma. There is still a little room, but we want to see every seat filled as we celebrate Our Community this year.
