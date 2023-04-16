Howdy market watchers. It’s heating up, and I don’t just mean the temperatures.
Tensions are rising in the Black Sea, with China, in U.S. politics and growing concern among U.S. farmers in the Southern Plains from relentless drought and the coming heat.
Hard red and white wheat conditions again declined below expectations to 27% good to excellent and continue to be the worst on record since tracking started in 1996. In fact, this is the driest condition for this time of year in the hard red winter wheat belt since 1979, with less than half of normal rainfall. This is an area that encompasses Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado. With chances of precipitation this last week resulting in more hail than actual rain, I would expect Monday’s condition ratings to remain grim.
Storm season is near, so anything can happen, but NOAA’s 6- to 10-day and 8- to 14-day outlook is calling for below-normal temperatures, but near-normal precipitation for the primary winter wheat areas. The fate of the U.S. winter wheat crop is slowly getting sealed. These next two weeks are critical, but unlikely to wield the changes needed to salvage this year’s wheat crop.
The case for soft red winter wheat, traded on the Chicago contract, couldn’t be more different, with conditions improving this last week with favorable conditions ahead. It may then come as no surprise that the HRW-SRW contract spread is now nearly $2, the widest it has ever been and we could see further widening. Given these factors, it was indeed a surprise to see KC wheat selling off in the middle of the week following the monthly USDA reports especially Thursday’s break below the 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages. This also was at a time when the U.S. dollar was weakening considerably nearly reaching the early February lows at 100.345.
Russian rhetoric this week also heated up with several public statements that the aggressor is prepared to work outside the terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative if the West does not allow them use of the SWIFT banking system for ag-related exports as well as access to insurance for vessels. With the current deal up for renewal in late May, Russia basically threatened that if such terms are not agreed that Ukraine will go back to more limited export capabilities of land and river routes only.
However, all of these pressures re-emerged in Friday’s trade with KC wheat contracts surging 30+ cents, recovering all of the week’s losses. July KC wheat closed the day up 32 cents just above $8.63, making new session highs right before the close. Friday’s overnight low also was higher than Thursday’s low, which I believe is important technically for upside follow through. The next major hurdle is the 200-day moving average at $8.74. We have not closed above the 200-day moving average since mid-November last year after trading above it in early April, but selling off considerably to end that session.
Scattered showers were developing across Kansas and Oklahoma at the time of this writing, but I don’t foresee any widespread rainfall that would alter the direction of this market between now and early May. Options on May futures expire on Friday, April 21, coinciding with USDA’s next monthly Cattle-on-Feed report. Option expiration often results in volatility, so be aware of such patterns returning late next week should we get a major push higher in the market to start the week as I’m expecting.
Consider planting sesame behind failed wheat crops or as a primary crop for this year. This crop is drought tolerant and requires fewer inputs.
March inflation data was released mid-week that showed further slowing versus expectations at 0.1% above the prior month and 5% above last year. The Producer Price Index, reported Thursday morning, fell the most in March since the start of the pandemic largely due to cheaper fuel prices. Such data eases the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will continuing hiking interest rates with the next FOMC meeting on May 2-3. Such change in rate expectations also puts downward pressure on the U.S. dollar, which will only help U.S. commodities become more competitive in the export market.
China returned to the U.S. market for corn this week buying both old and new crop. As mentioned last week, I believe the pace of Chinese buying in recent weeks could be a sign of things to come with trade flow disruptions out of Ukraine, which traditionally has been a primary corn supplier to the PRC. China also has become the world’s largest wheat importer this marketing year and is expected to import 12.0 million metric tonnes, second only to the 12.5 million metric tonnes imported in 1995-96.
The corn market also surged higher Friday supported by wheat and crude oil. Front month contracts were in the lead with May futures closing near April 3 highs and July closing above the 50-day moving average. New crop corn contracts continue to move slower with open weather seen for the bulk of Midwest corn planting ahead. Overall, U.S. corn planting is now 3% complete versus 5% expected, but ahead of the average and last year’s 2%. Tuesday’s USDA reports showed U.S. corn ending stocks higher than expectations, but unchanged from previous estimates. This also was the case for soybeans while wheat ending stocks were higher than previous as well as expectations. World ending stocks for corn came in lower than previous figures, but slightly above expectations.
Global soybean ending stocks were nearly unchanged from USDA’s previous numbers and above expectations. Wheat, on the other hand, came in lower than previous estimates and versus expectations. EU and Argentine wheat production and exports were reduced, while Russian and Ukrainian wheat and corn exports were increased.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of all was the further and significant decline of Argentina’s soybean production to 27 million metric tonnes from 33 million metric tonnes and 2 million metric tonnes lower than average trade guesses. And there could yet see more cuts. Argentine corn production was reduced by 3 million metric tonnes and largely in line with expectations. These levels peg Argentine soybean production down 39% from last year and corn down 25%. This resulted in announcements out of Argentina allowing delayed exports while the peso program at preferred exchange rates is expanding. Brazil’s soybean crop was raised only 1 million metric tonnes further raising the new record. Brazil corn production was unchanged from prior levels and slightly below expectations.
I believe we could see another rally in the soybean markets ahead. This week, U.S. importers purchased Brazil soybeans, which is a sign of how tight U.S. supplies are currently running, while crush and biodiesel demand is strong. Brazil’s President Lula visited China this week after postponing recently for health reasons. We will continue to see more trade cooperation especially in agriculture between China and Brazil.
It was another unbelievable week for cattle. The April 5 gaps on the feeder and live cattle charts remain open, while markets have made record breaking pushes higher still led by the cash market that topped out at $185 in Nebraska and $182 in Colorado. With live cattle futures chasing the roaring cash market, we have now made new all-time highs above October 2014 in both cash and futures. Feeder cattle markets also have remained on fire although front-month futures still are around $40 from the all-time highs in 2014. However, deferred months are nearly there with November futures coming within $10 of the record $244. I believe we will see this level reached soon in deferred contracts and then slowly in nearby months. There remains strength in this market, although I believe we are due for some profit taking that could perhaps see this market come down to fill the open chart gaps. This market is one to easily become complacent in with records continuing to be made. However, I still advise protection especially at these levels near the previous highs. Instability in the broader markets remain and higher energy prices could begin to slow growth if it happens quickly. There is a lot of profitability to protect “up” here and take advantage while still keeping the upside open.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
